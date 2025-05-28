'New chapter unlocked': Megan Young, Mikael Daez welcome 1st child

Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez welcomed their firstborn on May 20, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young are now a family of three with the birth of their firstborn baby boy.

Mikael and Megan broke the good news in their Instagram posts earlier tonight.

“An explosion of overwhelming emotions. New chapter unlocked,” Mikael wrote on his Instagram caption.

The post came with a reel of his and Megan’s journey together while waiting for the arrival of their child. Using his trademark wit and charm, Mikael showed how Megan carried their child and how him and their pet dog helped her through the pregnancy.

Megan has her own baby announcement on Instagram. She posted her instant photos that show her growing baby bump from the initial month until she delivered her baby boy on May 20.

"Welcome to the outside world, our little one!!! It’s been a week with him and we’re filled with so much love," Megan wrote in her own Instagram post.

Megan and Mikael tied the knot in 2020. They announced that they were expecting in December last year.

