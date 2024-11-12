Tom Rodriguez now a dad, enjoying his new baby boy

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tom Rodriguez is now a father to baby boy who was born earlier this year.

He confirmed the news in an interview with TV5's MJ Marfori, who asked the actor for a life update since returning to showbiz following a hiatus, after a media conference for his upcoming show "Huwag Mo 'Kong Iwan."

"Great, I have a new source of inspiration, I'm a new dad to a very happy, healthy baby boy," Tom announced. "He's four months old and I've never experienced happiness at this level, he's my constant source of inspiration right now."

Tom said he recalls saying he's getting older but the birth of his son has him feeling differently, younger and more vibrant.

MJ appeared surprised by the revelation and Tom quipped by asking to rewind what he had just shared with a hearty laugh.

The entertainment reporter then asked about the sleepless nights caring for a months-old infant, which Tom said he loved everything that it entails.

He even went into details about how he would change his son's diapers or nappies, "Lahat 'yun, I'm happy to experience."

Tom wouldn't explain further but did clarify the mother is the non-showbiz partner he's been seeing the past two years, who isn't a Filipino and only knew later on he was a celebrity in the Philippines.

In a separate interview with GMA's Nelson Canlas, Tom shared his son's name is Korben, an anagram of "broken" which he took inspiration from the Biblical character of David and his covenant with the Lord being his broken soul.

