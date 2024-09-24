Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now officially back in showbiz as he joins the cast of GMA teleserye "Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law."

In his Instagram account, Tom posted a photo of him with the series' lead character Jo Berry.

"So honored to be part of Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law and to finally be working with @thejoberry !! 100th taping day nila kahapon and it was my first day to work with them," he wrote.

"What a fun and welcoming group! Happy to also see familiar faces on set and standby area as well Thank you God for this opportunity!" he added.

Jo commented on Tom's post with "Yey! Welcome sa LMAAL family!"

Last March, Tom admitted that he is back on the dating scene.

"Yeah, I am now. In fact, I am seeing someone," Tom replied. "Once I was ready, it came at the right time. At that point, I thought it would never happen again."

Tom, however, added he would like to keep the person's identity a secret for the time being, "Magdadamot ako ata. Like what I said, I really want to keep it to myself. But like I said, I'll live my life like how it is. So, eventually siguro everyone would — what they see is what they get. But for now, it's my own now."

