Carla Abellana on crossing paths with ex Tom Rodriguez: 'Ready naman ako'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana said she is ready to face her ex, returning actor Tom Rodriguez, if their paths would cross in GMA.

The actress got candid in her interview with the press after the press conference of her upcoming show "Widows' War," co-starring with Bea Alonzo.

The actress said she is living a peaceful life off camera and she is happy with it.

"Okay naman masaya... Tahimik 'yung buhay. Busy sa trabaho. Very blessed," the actress said with a smile.

"Widows' War" is Carla's latest project after 2023's "Stolen Life." It is her first project with Bea Alonzo, whom she said she gets starstruck by.

Entertainment reporter Rose Garcia then said she had to ask the question on her ex since Carla and Tom are both with GMA-7.

"Nasabi ko naman na kung sakaling mangyari 'yun, ready naman ako. Hindi naman kailangan ng preparation or anything.

"Kumbaga kung nangyari, andiyan na siya sa harap ko, eh 'di let it happen," she replied.

Carla might be ready to face with the possibility of crossing paths with her ex, but she is not yet open to getting chummy or working with him any time soon.

"Hindi naman," Carla answered when asked if she would greet Tom.

She added, "I don't see the need na bumati, na mag-small talk, na mag-conversation. Ready naman ako kung sakali. Hindi naman ako 'yung iiwas or magtatago. Hindi rin naman ako 'yung parang friends tayo ulit. Hindi naman gano'n."

The actress added that she wants to respect their space as well as their separate lives.

"I don't think I'm ready to work with him anytime soon. Kumbaga... rerespetuhin ko 'yung space niya, 'yung trabaho niya, 'yung buhay niya. And you know, I have my own. Mahirap na nga to focus on my own life, my own career. So, 'yun lang 'yung focus [ko]."

