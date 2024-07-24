How to spot Scoliosis through a striped shirt

MANILA, Philippines — Scoliosis is a serious matter.

It affects around three million Filipinos. This spine-curving condition affects more girls than boys, and it often manifests itself during late childhood or early adolescence.

The good news is that, although Scoliosis cannot be "cured" or reversed permanently, it can be managed to the point where it causes very minimal functional deficit. The key is early detection so that there would not be any need for serious treatments such as bracing or surgery.

Knowing this, the Scoliosis Philippines Support Group Inc. (ScoliosisPH) launched #StripesFitCheck, a campaign that makes early detection and awareness of Scoliosis an accessible effort. The launch took place last June, which was Scoliosis Awareness Month.

The concept behind the campaign is simple: that you can spot or detect scoliosis simply by wearing a fitted, horizontally striped shirt.

If the striped shirt is not leveled, consult a doctor

Fit check for a cause

The #StripesFitCheck campaign puts a playful spin on social media "fit checks" by turning them into a simple yet effective method to spot scoliosis early. Here’s how to do a simple self-check for scoliosis:

Act as if you are doing a “Get Ready With Me (GRWM)” or “Fit Check.” Wear a fitted horizontal striped shirt. Stand against a plain wall or grid, relax, and see if shoulders, hips, and ribs are leveled. If your striped shirt is not leveled, consult a doctor. Ask others to do the #StripesFitCheck for awareness!

This simple self-check is an easy but powerful tool in identifying the condition early, enabling timely medical intervention that can prevent the progression of spinal deformities and mitigating potential complications, such as chronic pain and respiratory issues, thus improving the overall quality of life for those affected.

Heroes for Scoliosis

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, famously dazzled the world with her “lava walk,” overcoming the challenges of Scoliosis to shine on stage. Having been diagnosed with the condition at age 12, after her growth spurt, she mentioned the importance of early diagnosis.

“Scoliosis doesn’t have to be a limiting condition. If diagnosed early, great progress can be made in limiting the progression of the angle of the curve and the pain experienced throughout one’s life,” she stated, adding that she hoped her story would encourage people. “Despite chronic pain, different shapes and sizes, proportions and angles, you are capable of whatever dream arises in your heart!”

Joining Catriona in raising awareness for the cause through their #StripesFitCheck posts are actress Carla Abellana, voice talent and content creator Inka Magnaye, actress-model and Miss Lapu-Lapu 2023 Clare Inso, and Miss Universe Philippines Batangas 2024 Mariztella Lat, among others.

"Scoliosis often goes unnoticed until it’s advanced. With the #StripesFitCheck campaign, we empower individuals to proactively manage their health and seek early medical advice," stated Amanda Bonife, Founder of Scoliosis Philippines Support Group, Inc.