'Ditch the heels': Nurse back spine to good health with 5 proper posture tips

Being glued to your computer for long hours sets you up for chronic neck and back pain. Make sure you stretch and walk around every half hour.

MANILA, Philippines — Sitting in front of the computer — and staring straight into its glaring screen — for long hours makes you prone to developing bad posture that leads to strained eyes, constant headaches, neck and shoulder pain, and lower back discomfort.

How would you like to be free of all these bodily aches and even breathe better, look slimmer and taller, improve your mood, and develop core muscles in the process?

There are no secrets to it nor magical remedies that will make the pain go away. The key is developing proper posture — but you do not just hope that it will happen. You have to make it happen.

Practicing proper posture consciously and constantly and it will help you achieve these — and more — according to Angelo Phillip P. Ong, MD, from the Department of Orthopedics of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

“The way you sit or stand doesn’t just impact your spine, it affects many aspects of your health,” said Dr. Ong, who explained further that a healthy spine impacts a person’s overall good health.

He added: “When you sit or stand properly, your weight is evenly distributed, and your musculoskeletal system is properly aligned. Proper posture relieves you of tension in your neck, shoulders, and upper back, sparing you from migraines and upper body stiffness. It allows your lungs and diaphragm to expand, resulting in better breathing.

"Sitting and standing properly also engages the muscles in your back, hips, abdomen, and pelvic floor, which promotes balance and stability. And when you’re sitting and standing tall, don’t you feel so much happier and more confident?”

What exactly is proper posture?

“As kids, we were constantly reminded to sit and stand up straight. But keeping your back straight for long periods can lead to muscle fatigue and stiffness,” Dr. Ong explained.

Instead, sit and stand according to the natural curvature of the spine. “Note how it curves inward on the lower back, outward on the upper back, and inward again at the neck,” Dr. Ong pointed out.

“When standing, keep your feet shoulder-width apart, your weight equally distributed on each foot. Relax your shoulders, keep your knees unlocked, and make sure your ears are directly above your shoulders. When sitting, make sure your feet are flat on the floor, your knees at the same height or slightly lower than your hips, your forearms and knees parallel to the floor, your shoulders relaxed, and your back against the chair,” the doctor advised.

Yet proper sitting and standing are not the only ways to achieve good spine (and overall) health. Here are the ways to achieve good posture:

1. Exercise regularly

“Thirty (30) minutes of moderate exercise strengthens your back, leg, and core muscles, which helps your balance, stability, and flexibility,” sharesd Dr. Ong.

The doctor said that it is best combined with a healthy diet, adding that being overweight affects posture and can trigger degenerative disc disease.

2. Ditch the heels

Stilettos shift your weight forward and strain your feet, knees, and lower back.

“If you must wear them, make sure they’re the right size. Add insoles for extra cushioning and bring a pair of flats to change into,” Dr. Ong advised.

Cushioned sneakers are the good doctor’s preferred footwear for those with chronic back pain, as they are “lightweight, comfortable, and offer support and stability.”

3. Take a tech break

If you’re glued to your smartphone, tablet, or computer for hours, it sets you up for back and neck pain.

“Get up every half hour to an hour to stretch and walk around,” Dr. Ong said.

4. Invest in an ergonomic chair

Part of the work-from-home workforce? Look into getting an ergonomic chair.

“Designed to follow the natural curves of your spine and your body’s movements, these chairs feature armrests and headrests, support for the lower back, and an adjustable seat height,” noted Dr. Ong. “Take it further by ensuring your laptop screen is at eye level, so you won’t have to slouch down while working.”

5. Pay more attention

A bit of self-awareness can go a long way in developing your posture.

Dr. Ong shared some tricks to fix your posture instantly. “If you feel like you're slouching, correct this by imagining an invisible string attached to the top of your head, gently pulling you upwards. Or imagine you’re wearing a beautiful necklace and want to show it off to people around you.”

“Sitting slumped over or walking with your neck bent down while looking at your phone can take many months to correct,” warned Dr. Ong. “But once you replace them with good posture practices, they become habits that stay with you for life.”

