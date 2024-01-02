'Would’ve been a family of 4 or 5': Empress Schuck reveals miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Empress Schuck revealed she suffered a miscarriage toward the end of last year.

Empress posted on Instagram black and white photos of the initial announcement that she and husband Vino Guingona were expecting again, which led to fans mistakenly congratulating her.

The photos include a sonogram of two embryos from last November, three positive pregnancy tests, and the couple telling their daughter Athalia about the results.

"This year, we would've been a family of four or even five. From two embryos, to one, then to none. I'm still not sure how to talk about it," Empress wrote in the post's caption. "I just know that sometimes our plans for ourselves don't align with God's plans for us."

The actress expressed her gratitude for Vino for "making sure she felt alright through this puzzling experience" and staying by her side, as well as to her whole family.

"We may not exactly understand how we feel about this but having each other is enough to say that everything will be ok," Empress ended.

Among those who offered words of support and encouragement were Sue Ramirez, Jason Abalos, Melissa Ricks, Iya Villania and Chito Miranda.

