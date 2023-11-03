^

Health And Family

Kathleen Hermosa, non-showbiz husband lose triplets to miscarriage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 6:46pm
Kathleen Hermosa, non-showbiz husband lose triplets to miscarriage
Kathleen Hermosa and her non-showbiz husband Miko Santos
Kathleen Hermosa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kathleen Hermosa and her non-showbiz husband Miko Santos revealed the actress suffered a miscarriage resulting in the loss of triplets.

The actress posted a video on her YouTube channel last November 1 detailing her health journey, beginning with her and Miko learning last September that she was expecting.

Kathleen and Miko then proceeded to tell the good news to select family members and friends, including Kathleen's sister and fellow actress Kristine Hermosa, as they only wanted to publicize the news once the couple heard a heartbeat.

However, in the middle of the video, in a clip taken mid-October, Kathleen learned that the three sacs, where the fetuses would be, were empty.

"I don't want to give you sad story energy. Naniniwala ako and I want to be excited for God's plans," Kathleen said inside the couple's car, fresh from crying, as Miko drove.

The actress explained her condition was a blighted ovum, which the Mayo Clinic describes as an anembryonic pregnancy where the embryo never formed or stopped forming and was reabsorbed by the body. It usually occurrs in the early stages of pregnancy.

"We were all so excited for our triplets. One is already a blessing, two is more than enough, three naniniwala ako is a miracle," Kathleen continued.

A week later, the couple returned to visit the obstetrician-gynecologist to finally rule out a pregnancy.

"I may not understand it now, but soon I will. This is not at all rejection but God's protection and redirection. Also I believe this is our preparation," the actress ended with a voiceover.

On Instagram, Kathleen and Miko prayed they would be expecting again and in the meantime will keep themselves busy.

Kathleen and Miko confirmed their engagement last December and got married in an intimate garden ceremony last June in Cebu, Miko's home province. — Video from Kathleen Hermosa's YouTube channel

RELATED: Kristine Hermosa marks 40th birthday; says Oyo Boy Sotto is 'best husband, friend'

KATHLEEN HERMOSA

MISCARRIAGE
