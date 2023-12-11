'Hindi kami baog': Derek Ramsay opens up about Ellen Adarna's miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Derek Ramsay shared that his wife, Ellen Adarna, experienced a miscarriage.

During the press conference of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Kampon," Derek was asked if the film signaled that he is becoming active again in show business.

However, he mentioned that if they were to have another pregnancy, he would become more "hands on."

"We're really focusing, kami ni Ellen, na magka-baby. So 'pag nangyari 'yon, medyo malabo na tatanggap ako ng project kasi very hands on ako mag-alaga,” he said.

"N'ong nasa Spain kami nalaman namin na preggy si Ellen and then unfortunately we lost the baby pero at least alam namin na hindi kami baog. First attempt pa lang naman well successful, unsuccessful so 'yon na muna i-focus namin na we can get a full pregnancy right away," he added.

Derek said that at least they both know that they are capable of producing their own baby.

"We're sad because we lost the baby but at least alam namin na hindi kami baog so may good possibility na makabuo," he said.

When pressed for more details, Derek mentioned that Ellen's pregnancy was relatively brief.

"Nandon kami sa Spain for my mom's birthday, delayed si Ellen. She's never delayed so we knew something was up and she got herself tested while we were there. A great gift for my mom and then pauwi eventually nag-spotting na siya,” he said.

“We lost the pregnancy. Hindi niya kailangang magpa-raspa. It was still early on in the pregnancy so a week lang naman,” he added.

