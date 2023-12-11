^

Entertainment

'Hindi kami baog': Derek Ramsay opens up about Ellen Adarna's miscarriage

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 7:55pm
'Hindi kami baog': Derek Ramsay opens up about Ellen Adarna's miscarriage
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Instagram / Ellen Adarna

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Derek Ramsay shared that his wife, Ellen Adarna, experienced a miscarriage.

During the press conference of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Kampon," Derek was asked if the film signaled that he is becoming active again in show business. 

However, he mentioned that if they were to have another pregnancy, he would become more "hands on." 

"We're really focusing, kami ni Ellen, na magka-baby. So 'pag nangyari 'yon, medyo malabo na tatanggap ako ng project kasi very hands on ako mag-alaga,” he said.  

"N'ong nasa Spain kami nalaman namin na preggy si Ellen and then unfortunately we lost the baby pero at least alam namin na hindi kami baog. First attempt pa lang naman well successful, unsuccessful so 'yon na muna i-focus namin na we can get a full pregnancy right away," he added. 

Derek said that at least they both know that they are capable of producing their own baby. 

"We're sad because we lost the baby but at least alam namin na hindi kami baog so may good possibility na makabuo," he said. 

When pressed for more details, Derek mentioned that Ellen's pregnancy was relatively brief.

"Nandon kami sa Spain for my mom's birthday, delayed si Ellen. She's never delayed so we knew something was up and she got herself tested while we were there. A great gift for my mom and then pauwi eventually nag-spotting na siya,” he said.  

“We lost the pregnancy. Hindi niya kailangang magpa-raspa. It was still early on in the pregnancy so a week lang naman,” he added.  

RELATED'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay

vuukle comment

DEREK RAMSAY

ELLEN ADARNA

MISCARRIAGE

PREGNANCY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Sarah Lahbati is all set to return to TV with the upcoming adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's film "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Janella Salvador spark excitement in Batangas with 'Mallari' motorcade, fancon

Piolo Pascual, Janella Salvador spark excitement in Batangas with 'Mallari' motorcade, fancon

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Celebrities Piolo Pascual and Janella Salvador led the “Mallari” cast in their motorcade and fancon at Lipa City,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Felipe Gozon to retire as GMA Network CEO

Felipe Gozon to retire as GMA Network CEO

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
GMA Network chairman and chief executive officer Felipe L. Gozon announced that he is stepping down from his post during his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DongYan shares secret to solid reel-to-real life relationship &nbsp;

DongYan shares secret to solid reel-to-real life relationship  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Amid reported celebrity breakups, reel-to-real life partners Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera have shared the secret to their...
Entertainment
fbtw

A symbol of Pinoy Christmas joy and beauty

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
That indeed is what Christmas in Our Hearts has become. Some years ago I thought of the song as a very good inducement to Christmas shopping. You hear it at the mall and you just feel like buying and buying and gifting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
In celebration of Disney’s 100 years, Zephanie Dimaranan was tapped to record the Tagalog version of Wish movie theme,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Michelle Marquez Dee belongs to that circle of Pinay beauty queens who strongly represented the country and left a lasting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
R&B singer Jikamarie will be the opening act for Coldplay when the British band performs at the Philippine Arena on January...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with