^

Entertainment

Alex Gonzaga reveals 2nd pregnancy loss

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 5:16pm
Alex Gonzaga reveals 2nd pregnancy loss
Alex Gonzaga and husband Mikee Morada
Alex Gonzaga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Gonzaga revealed that she went through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant again, but she did not get the result she was hoping for. 

In her interview with her sister Toni Gonzaga on the latter's YouTube channel, Alex opened up about her pregnancy struggles through IVF. 

Alex showed clips of the pregnancy kit that read she was pregnant. There were other kits that confirmed the good news. She was with her husband, Mikee Morada, in the clip. 

"First punta namin, ano e, walang nakikita e. Tapos may nakitang mass, sa fallopian tube. Tapos nakikita ko hindi na maganda 'yung mga nangyayari," Alex recalled. 

She said she heard the doctors talking about medical jargons that she could not understand. To her, that was the cue that something was wrong. 

"So alam ko na may something wrong doon sa second pregnancy. Sabi nila, we have to wait. Ganon din nangyari sa amin sa first pregnancy namin. We have to wait another week to see baka naman it's slow," she said. 

Alex shared her first miscarriage in October 2021. 

Her sister Toni asked why she decided to do IVF. 

Alex said she was inspired by former US First Lady Michelle Obama. 

"Nag-decide akong mag-IVF kasi nakita ko si Michelle Obama. Basta nakita ko lang nu'ng sinabi niya na nagkaroon siya ng miscarriage tapos after 2 years, hindi sila makapag-conceive ni Barrack (former US President). So sabi niya, mag-IVF siya. So by 34, nag-conceive siya. Tapos by 36, nag-conceive siya. Through IVF pareho 'yung anak nila. Kasi nga, ayaw na niya mag-waste ng time," Alex explained.

"Kailangan ko nang madiliin ito with the help of science," she added. She revealed that she was "pressured to get" pregnant that was why she was in a rush to conceive. 

Alex said she has newfound admiration for those who go through IVF. 

"Makita 'yung hardship ng nanay through IVF. Daming pinagdaanan na hormonal imbalance. Bawal gawin para mabuo ka finally. Kaya grabe respect ko sa mga nanay na pinagdaanan niya. So 'yun 'yung nakakaiyak sa akin kasi gagawin ko uli 'yung another 12 sessions," she added. 

She is thankful to her husband, Mikee, whom she said is very supportive and did not made her feel that she was at fault. 

"Si Mikee pwede nang bigyan ng...kasi napakabait niyan. Sabi niya, 'Okay ako.' Sabi ko, 'Mikee, I'm sorry. Hindi na naman natuloy.' (He replies with) 'Hoy, ano ka ba, hindi mo kailangan mag-sorry. Dami pa nating embryo. Go lang,'" Alex said. 

The couple got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot in November 2021. 

RELATED: 'God taught me': Alex Gonzaga shares lesson learned after smearing cake on waiter

vuukle comment

ALEX GONZAGA

IN VITRO FERTILIZATION

IVF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Abegail Rait apologized for causing pain to the late Francis Magalona's family after she and her daughter revealed themselves...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee is no cookie-cutter queen, and that&rsquo;s her edge

Michelle Dee is no cookie-cutter queen, and that’s her edge

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Now she is decompressing in Los Angeles before moving forward with her journey to El Salvador, but we caught up with Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez hopes to work with wife Sarah Lahbati in an action project

Richard Gutierrez hopes to work with wife Sarah Lahbati in an action project

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Richard Gutierrez has expressed eagerness to work alongside his wife, Sarah Lahbati, in an action project. This comes on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Team work, right mindset': Lovi Poe gives tips on long-distance relationships

'Team work, right mindset': Lovi Poe gives tips on long-distance relationships

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
It's safe to say that Lovi Poe has earned the right to talk about long-distance relationships since she has officially been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi, Ogie, Dennis, Derek on how to make the blended family setup work

Jodi, Ogie, Dennis, Derek on how to make the blended family setup work

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Celebrities lead lives that often seem far from our own. But many of them face the same challenges and joys as regular families,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sid Lucero shares fun facts about Love Before Sunrise co-stars

Sid Lucero shares fun facts about Love Before Sunrise co-stars

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
“Other than that, that’s to me, what I think is what I really like about Roald in his arc and in his journey in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends' star Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles &mdash; media

'Friends' star Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles — media

23 hours ago
American actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom "Friends" was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery during a private funeral...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Where's Cassandra?': Rhian Ramos to play ice queen in upcoming 'Encantadia' show

'Where's Cassandra?': Rhian Ramos to play ice queen in upcoming 'Encantadia' show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
She will play Mitena, the twin sister of Cassiopeia (Solenn Heussaff), in "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy' trailer

WATCH: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"The Fall Guy," based on the 1980s television show of the same name, features Ryan Gosling as a veteran stuntman who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with