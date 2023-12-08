Kitchie Nadal, husband welcome 2nd child

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Kitchie Nadal and her Spanish non-showbiz husband Carlos López have welcomed their second child.

Kitchie gave birth to a son whom the couple have named Iago. They had their first son Keon in 2017, two years after they wed.

The singer posted on her Instagram account a video of the now family of four being blessed, and in the caption explained her newborn son's name was derived from Santiago or Saint James the Great.

"It is believed that he began preaching the gospel in the northern Spanish region of Galicia, and for this reason, he is revered as the patron saint of Galicia and, more broadly, of Spain as a whole," Kitchie wrote.

In two other Instagram posts, Kitchie shared photos of Iago with his grandmothers and his first time outdoors accompanied by his parents in the autumn outdoors.

Kitchie and Carlos got married in 2015 in an autumn-themed wedding in Tagaytay. The singer made headlines for wearing a wedding dress that only cost P799. They are currently based in Spain.

The singer is best known for her hits "Huwag na Huwang Mong Sasabihin," "Same Ground" and "Bulong," as well as covers of "Ligaya," "Pag-ibig" and "Merry Christmas Darling."

RELATED: No baby plans yet for singer Yeng Constantino