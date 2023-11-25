Paris Hilton welcomes second child, daughter named London

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-television personality Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have welcomed their second child together, a girl named London.

Paris gave the surprise announcement by posting a photo of a pink outfit bearing London's name, hot pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and a knitted bunny on her Instagram account.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Paris simply wrote in the post's caption, with London born via surrogacy like Paris and Carter's first child Phoenix.

Model Naomi Campbell, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, and actress Dakota Fanning were among the first people to congratulate Paris in the comments section.

In past TikTok videos Paris had referred to Phoenix as a "big brother" and teased family members about having "two babies."

Paris has long been vocal about wanting a daughter named London, which she calls her favorite city, and last September teased her younger sister Nicky about having a baby girl.

Last month, Paris came to the Phoenix's defense after several Internet users pointed out he supposedly had a large head for a baby.

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or any one else's for that matter, is unaceptable," Paris said at the time. "Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence."

