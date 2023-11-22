^

Health And Family

Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 2:14pm
Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2
Actress Yasmien Kurdi
Yasmien Kurdi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yasmien Kurdi revealed that she and her husband Rey Soldevilla are expecting their second child. 

In her Instagram account, Yasmien posted a photo with her family while her husband is holding a sonogram. 

"We’ve been keeping a little secret for awhile. #BabyNo2 this 2024! The 3rd Dragon in the family," she captioned her post. 

"Can’t wait to see you next year #MyBabyDragon," she added. 

Celebrities such as Neri Miranda, Rita Avila, Shaira Diaz, Valeen Montenegro, Jason Abalos and Hero Angeles, to name a few, congratulated Yasmien. 

Yasmien and Rey tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter Ayesha in November that year. 

RELATED: Yasmien Kurdi graduates from college 

vuukle comment

YASMIEN KURDI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on time
brandSpace
November 6, 2023 - 3:20pm

Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on time

By Gerald Dizon | November 6, 2023 - 3:20pm
Filipina actress turned global fashion A-lister, Heart Evangelista is a self-confessed workaholic. But even with her many...
Health And Family
fbtw
Kathleen Hermosa, non-showbiz husband lose triplets to miscarriage
November 3, 2023 - 6:46pm

Kathleen Hermosa, non-showbiz husband lose triplets to miscarriage

By Kristofer Purnell | November 3, 2023 - 6:46pm
Kathleen Hermosa and her non-showbiz husband Miko Santos revealed the actress suffered a miscarriage resulting in the loss...
Health And Family
fbtw
Young in mind, old at heart
October 31, 2023 - 12:00am

Young in mind, old at heart

By Dr. Jon Stewart Hao Dy | October 31, 2023 - 12:00am
The youth is the hope of the future. — Dr. Jose Rizal
Health And Family
fbtw
Give a smile, transform lives
October 31, 2023 - 12:00am

Give a smile, transform lives

By Lai S. Reyes | October 31, 2023 - 12:00am
Every three minutes, a child is born with a cleft palate or cleft lip. And there are millions of children waiting for ca...
Health And Family
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait
October 28, 2023 - 1:09pm

Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | October 28, 2023 - 1:09pm
More and more millennials are delaying motherhood. Take Glaiza de Castro, 35, who married David Rainey in 2021. ...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with