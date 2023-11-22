Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yasmien Kurdi revealed that she and her husband Rey Soldevilla are expecting their second child.

In her Instagram account, Yasmien posted a photo with her family while her husband is holding a sonogram.

"We’ve been keeping a little secret for awhile. #BabyNo2 this 2024! The 3rd Dragon in the family," she captioned her post.

"Can’t wait to see you next year #MyBabyDragon," she added.

Celebrities such as Neri Miranda, Rita Avila, Shaira Diaz, Valeen Montenegro, Jason Abalos and Hero Angeles, to name a few, congratulated Yasmien.

Yasmien and Rey tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter Ayesha in November that year.

