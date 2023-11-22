^

No baby plans yet for singer Yeng Constantino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 7:18pm
Singer Yeng Constantino stars with her husband, Victor "Yan" Asuncion in her own music video.
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Yeng Constantino and husband Victor "Yan" Asuncion revealed that they have no plans yet to have a baby.

Victor said he wants Yeng to enjoy her life first because she began working at an early age. The couple were guests on broadcast journalist Karen Davila's YouTube vlog. 

“Wala pa po right now. When we got married, sinabi namin na after two years mag-baby na kami. Pero ngayon eight years na kami pero wala pa rin,” Victor said.  

"For Yeng, nakikita ko na 'Ahh ngayon lang siya nagiging bata.' She's been working since 'yung early age niya. Parang ngayon, I can finally provide for her na. Pwede kang maglaro-laro ngayon,” he added. 

WATCH: Yeng Constantino sits down with Karen Davila

Yeng revealed that she knew Victor was the right one for her on their first date. 

“First date pa lang. Nu'ng nagsasalita siya, mukha akong calm pero sa loob ko, 'yung kaba ko grabe. Sabi ko, 'Bakit ganon? Kasama naman sa worship team 'to pero wala naman akong nararamdaman.' Pero nu'ng first date namin, nu'ng kaharap ko na siya, ninerbyos ako,” she recalled.

“Na-predict ko na na mas mamahalin ko 'to kaysa mamahalin niya ako. Tina-try ko pang pigilan. After nu'ng date namin na 'yon, sabi ko lakad muna tayo. Three hours naglakad kami around BGC (Bonifacio Global City) na naka-heels ako. Sabi ko, 'Nako, ma-iinlove talaga 'ko nito kasi kaya ko nang maglakad ng naka-heels,” she added. 

After their first date, Yeng called Victor because she couldn't sleep.

“Pero first date namin, 'pag-uwi ko ng bahay parang sasabog 'yung puso ko. Hindi ako makatulog so tinawagan ko siya ng 4 a.m. tapos sabi ko, 'Hello, gising ka pa? Gusto mo ba talaga ko?' Sabi niya, 'Oo, gusto talaga kita e.' Tapos sabi ko, 'Pag itutuloy mo, 'wag mo kong iwanan ha,'” she said. 

Yeng and Victor tied the knot on February 14, 2015. 

Your Song of Excellence 

Meanwhile, Yeng was one of the celebrity judges at the  "Your Song of Excellence Season 3" singing and songwriting contest with Arthur Nery, Ice Seguerra and Paulo Zarate.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taiwan Excellence’s search for the Philippines’ best singers and songwriters, co-presented by Aromase, Derma Angel and Johnson Fitness & Wellness, culminated its third year run last Saturday at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig.

The grand finals performance round for the Singer Category featured three performers who have been molded by their respective singing journeys. Julius Cawaling won, beating 1st runner-up Louise Alivio and 2nd runner-up Alyssa Erasquin.

Another close race was the battle for Grand Champion in the Songwriter Category. Coming out on top is Lyndon Nagar, who won over 1st runner-up Juls Burce and 2nd runner-up Popa Elorde.

Present during the award ceremony were Dustin Yang, minister of Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines; Alex Lai, director of Taiwan Trade Center Manila; Christine Kuo, manager of Taiwan Trade Center Manila; Janine Tan, senior project manager of Taiwan Trade Center Manila; Yvonne Hsiao, project manager of Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Valerie Lin, project manager of Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

The grand champions received a P50,000 cash prize and P50,000 worth of products each. The 1st runners-up won P30,000 cash prize each while the 2nd runners-up won P20,000 cash each, as well as P50,000 worth of products. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

