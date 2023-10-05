Kris Aquino says health condition improving, clears relationship status

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino said that her health condition is improving.

In her Instagram account, Kris updated her fans, saying she is surviving all the side effects of her medicines.

"I don’t have my complete blood panel results yet BUT GUMANDA my inflammatory numbers… I don’t know what good I did but I know I’m surviving all the side effects of methotrexate and my biological injectable because God is listening to all your prayers for my healing," Kris wrote.

The host also said she is praying for remission and that she would be cleared to go home after six months.

"Praying more that in 18 to 20 months I’ll reach remission and after six months I’ll have my doctors’ clearances and we can go home. I miss my sisters, my cousins, my PH doctors, my close friends, and of course all of you," she said.

"It’s already been 16 months. We’re already settled in our rental home — location-wise, this is my long wished for vibe — we have a pool in the back with an unobstructed view of the blue sea and with this super fresh, cool sea breeze… plus we’re only 10 minutes away from one of my doctors," she added.

In the same post, Kris clarified that she is not in a relationship.

"I AM NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP," Kris said.

"We no longer communicate, and my sons and I feel more PEACEFUL. No details because I value my privacy and respect his, and I chose to only give the FACTS that should be addressed. Again, THANK YOU for your compassion to keep me & my family in your thoughts and prayers," she added.

