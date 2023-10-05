^

Health And Family

Kris Aquino says health condition improving, clears relationship status

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 4:42pm
Kris Aquino says health condition improving, clears relationship status
Kris Aquino in an Instagram post on October 2, 2023.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino said that her health condition is improving. 

In her Instagram account, Kris updated her fans, saying she is surviving all the side effects of her medicines. 

"I don’t have my complete blood panel results yet BUT GUMANDA my inflammatory numbers… I don’t know what good I did but I know I’m surviving all the side effects of methotrexate and my biological injectable because God is listening to all your prayers for my healing," Kris wrote. 

The host also said she is praying for remission and that she would be cleared to go home after six months. 

"Praying more that in 18 to 20 months I’ll reach remission and after six months I’ll have my doctors’ clearances and we can go home. I miss my sisters, my cousins, my PH doctors, my close friends, and of course all of you," she said.  

"It’s already been 16 months. We’re already settled in our rental home — location-wise, this is my long wished for vibe — we have a pool in the back with an unobstructed view of the blue sea and with this super fresh, cool sea breeze… plus we’re only 10 minutes away from one of my doctors," she added.

In the same post, Kris clarified that she is not in a relationship. 

"I AM NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP," Kris said. 

"We no longer communicate, and my sons and I feel more PEACEFUL. No details because I value my privacy and respect his, and I chose to only give the FACTS that should be addressed. Again, THANK YOU for your compassion to keep me & my family in your thoughts and prayers," she added.

RELATED'Deal or No Deal': Mark Leviste recalls how he met Kris Aquino

vuukle comment

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blood Cancer Awareness Month: 33 Filipinos diagnosed daily
6 days ago

Blood Cancer Awareness Month: 33 Filipinos diagnosed daily

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Nine health groups dedicated to helping patients and survivors of Leukemia, Lymphoma, and other blood cancers have formed...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Kahit Google 'di siya mahanap': Amy Perez unable to locate ex Brix Ferraris for reunion with son
8 days ago

'Kahit Google 'di siya mahanap': Amy Perez unable to locate ex Brix Ferraris for reunion with son

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
The "It's Showtime" host sat down with showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel where she talked about raising Adi...
Health And Family
fbtw
Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obe&ntilde;ita for first baby
8 days ago

Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita for first baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella "Cindy" Faye Obeñita has given birth to her first child with fiancé...
Health And Family
fbtw
WATCH: Megan Young explains fear of getting pregnant
9 days ago

WATCH: Megan Young explains fear of getting pregnant

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
While they played a couple whose marriage is bound to break up, in real life, Mikael Daez and Megan Young remain a lovely...
Health And Family
fbtw
Live life to the fullest with these 4 health tips
9 days ago

Live life to the fullest with these 4 health tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
You love to travel, and you have already set travel goals for each year.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with