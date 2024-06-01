'Our Maria': Maja Salvador gives birth to 1st baby
June 1, 2024 | 11:42am
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador shared a first glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram Saturday.
The actress-host posted a photo of the feet of her newborn daughter with her hands and an upturned hand of a man, presumably her husband's Rambo Nuñez.
"Our Maria [white heart emoji] May 31, 2024," read Maja's short caption on Instagram.
The couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl early this year.
