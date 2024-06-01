^

'Our Maria': Maja Salvador gives birth to 1st baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 11:42am
Actress Maja Salvador pregnant (left) and with her newborn baby (right) as posted on her Instagram on June 1, 2024.
Maja Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador shared a first glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram Saturday.

The actress-host posted a photo of the feet of her newborn daughter with her hands and an upturned hand of a man, presumably her husband's Rambo Nuñez. 

"Our Maria [white heart emoji] May 31, 2024," read Maja's short caption on Instagram. 

The couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl early this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

