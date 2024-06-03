Watsons' Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards 2024 shines bright with sustainability and innovation

Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines announced that Watsons is the No. 1 Personal Care and Beauty Retailer by Campaigns Asia during the HWB Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Glitter and sparkle illuminated the Shangri-La The Fort Grand Ballroom on May 31 as Watsons, the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, hosted its most prestigious annual award ceremony.

With the theme “Night of the Brightest Stars,” the Health, Wellness, and Beauty (HWB) Awards 2024 was a dazzling gala that celebrated excellence and sustainability in the industry.

Entering the HWB Awards Night 2024 was like stepping into a world where art meets sustainability. The entrance was illuminated with a brilliant display of colored lights and an immersive digital art tunnel that captured the beauty of the Aurora Borealis.

The foyer of the Grand Ballroom had been transformed into an exhibition space, showcasing 20 captivating artworks from the first-ever Watsons Sustainability Art Competition in partnership with Dry Brush Gallery. This creative display set the tone for an evening that celebrated not just stellar achievements but also the organization’s steadfast commitment to sustainability.

The HWB Awards was well-attended, with over 700 top executives from top health and beauty companies gracing the event.

A pioneer in the industry, the HWB Awards have become the standard of excellence among the brands and suppliers working with Watsons. The night became a heartfelt tribute to the partnerships that have solidified Watsons' position as the most loved health, wellness and beauty retailer in the country

“Watsons has redefined the retail experience with our trailblazing O+O platform, pioneering industry events and member-led programs. Through our Beauty Convention, Health Expo and Playlist Concert, we've brought our brands closer to our customers. We are committed to do more sustainable practices for our Planet, People and Products. Together with our partners, we inspire passion and purpose,” said Jefferson Go, Watsons' chief operating officer, during his opening speech.

The HWB Awards reached new heights with the DARE Segment, where Watsons Directors Kim Reyes (Trading Beauty) and Sonny Cuenco (Trading Health) shared key achievements of Watsons in the past year as well as robust strategies for the future.

What made the HWB Ball extra special was the presence of world-renowned marketing guru, strategist and The New York Times bestselling author, Seth Godin, marking a significant milestone as the first in the Health & Beauty industry to host such a luminary.

During his segment, Godin delved into the essence of customer value for brands. Anticipating needs, personalizing interactions, and staying relevant emerge as crucial strategies for brand success.

Ultimately, it's about forging meaningful connections and demonstrating genuine care for customers—a philosophy that lies at the heart of enduring brand success. Select guests were lucky to be given the opportunity to ask relevant questions, which Godin eagerly answered.

A captivating sustainable fashion show added a unique flair to the event. Sustainability fashion designers and advocates Niña Corpus and Adrienne Charuel showcased their talent for creating stunning pieces that were both stylish and environmentally friendly.

Corpus, with her brand Nina Isabel, highlighted the beauty of Inabel or Abel Iloco, supporting Ilocano weavers and cotton farmers. Charuel's Maison Métisse celebrated Filipino heritage through hand weaving, sacred embroidery, and natural dyes, aligning perfectly with the event’s sustainability theme.

The highlight of the HWB Awards 2024 was the announcement of the winners. This year, the spotlight wasn't just on the awardees but also on the stunning trophies. Handcrafted from 100% recycled glass by talented local artists, these Grand Awards trophies symbolized excellence and embodied Watsons’ unwavering commitment to sustainability.

"It is a privilege to work alongside you as partners in serving all our Watsons customers. Your hard work and unwavering passion for excellence have made Watsons the most loved Health and Beauty Retailer in the Country.

“With this, we’d like to give our biggest appreciation to all our partner suppliers, because we were able to bring more to the lives of our shoppers by putting a smile on our customers’ faces anytime, anywhere!” Danilo Chiong, managing director of Watsons Philippines, said during the commitment toast.

The winners of the top awards in different categories:

International Partner of the Year for Beauty: Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Local Partner of the Year for Beauty: Genson Distribution Inc.

Consignor Partner of the Year for Beauty: IFace Inc.

International Partner of the Year for Health: Bayer Philippines Inc - Consumer Health

Local Partner of the Year for Health: Unilab Inc.

Bayer Philippines Inc. - Consumer Health bagged the International Partner of the Year for Health. Genson Distribution Inc. won the Local Partner of the Year for Beauty at 2024 Watsons HWB Awards. IFace Inc. was hailed as the Consignor Beauty Partner of the Year for Beauty during the Watsons HWB Awards '24. Unilab Inc. won the Local Partner of the Year for Health in Watsons' 2024 HWB Awards. Executives and Officers of Unilever Philippines received the International Partner of the Year for Beauty in Watsons' HWB Awards 2024.

Major Awards for Beauty: Unilever Philippines, Galderma Philippines Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines Inc.. Genson Distribution Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc., ELC Beauty Inc., Luxasia Inc., Unilever Philippines Inc., and IFace Inc.

Major Awards for Health: Bayer Philippines Inc. - Consumer Health, Unilab Inc., Haleon Philippines Inc., Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc., Mosbeau Philippines Inc., Glaxosmithkline Philippines Inc., Viatris Inc., Abbott Nutrition International, UL Skin Sciences Inc.

Special Awards for Health: DKT Health, Ritemed Philippines Inc., Unilab, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines, Glaxosmithkline Philippines Inc., Collins International Trading Corp., Intermed Marketing Phils. Inc., Opella Healthcare Philippines Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc., MUNDIPHARMA DISTRIBUTION GMBH (PHILIPPINES BRANCH), Wyett Philippines Inc., Pascual Consumer Healthcare Corp., Haleon Philippines Inc., A.T.C. Healthcare Int’l Corp., Absolute Sales Corp., Abbott Nutrition International, UL Skin Sciences Inc., Zuellig Pharma Therapeutics, and Mosbeau Philippines Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty: L'orèal Philippines Inc., Healthy Innovation Distribution Inc., UL SKIN SCIENCES, INC., Kimberly-Clark Philippines Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Galderma Philippines Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines Inc., IFace Inc., KENVUE, Intelligent Skin Care Inc., Unilever Philippines Inc., Splash Corporation, Lifestrong Marketing Inc., Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Philippines Corp., Chic Centre Corporation, ZFace Inc., and Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

Member’s Choice Award for Beauty: L'orèal Philippines Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Unilever Philippines Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines Inc., Suyen Corporation, and Kenvue

Member’s Choice Award for Health: Haleon Philippines Inc., IVI RYO Corp. Health Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc.

Key Account Manager Fragrances: L'orèal Philippines, Inc.,

Key Account Manager Cosmetics: Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

Key Account Manager Oral Care: Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Bath, Deo & Talc: Unilever Philippines, Inc.,

Key Account Manager Skin Care: Galderma Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Hair Care: Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager: Baby Care Kenvue

Key Account Manager Men’s Grooming: Beiersdorf Philippines Inc.

Key Account Manager Prestige Brands: Luxasia Inc.

Key Account Manager Health (Ethical Categories): Glaxosmithkline Philippines Inc.

Key Account Manager Health (OTC): Unilab Inc.

Key Account Manager Health (VDS): Bayer Philippines Inc. - Consumer Health

The success of the HWB Ball 2024 reinforced Watsons' commitment to continuously innovating and improving its strategies, promotional efforts and sustainability initiatives. Attendees left with memories of an unforgettable evening, eagerly anticipating the next year’s celebration of health, wellness and beauty.

The HWB Awards 2024 not only honored the best in the industry but also set a new standard for excellence and sustainability, making it truly a stellar night to remember.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



