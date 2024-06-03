'Nepo Baby'? Angel Aquino's daughter Iana Bernardez reacts

Actresses Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez do an exclusive sustainable fashion photo shoot with Philstar.com shot on location in Novotel Suites Manila in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — The December 2022-January 2023 issue of New York Magazine went into a deep-dive into the Internet’s latest obsession — Nepotism Babies or Nepo Babies.

They are the celebrity children of celebrities who were fairly or unfairly perceived to have an edge over others who want to break into the fame business.

In Hollywood, there are some who didn’t seem to struggle to get into showbiz. But there are others who had one foot in and who thrived, such as Jane Fonda (father is Henry), Liza Minnelli (mom is Judy Garland), Jamie Lee Curtis (mom is Janet Leigh, dad is Tony Curtis), Anjelica Huston (of the Huston dynasty), Kate Hudson (mom is Goldie Hawn).

Time will tell if Maya Hawke (mom is Uma Thurman, dad is Ethan), Mamie and Grace Gummer (mom is Meryl Streep), and Lily-Rose Depp (mom is Vanessa Paradis, dad is Johnny) will be as successful as their parents.

Locally, KC Concepcion, Lovi Poe, Janine Gutierrez, Karylle, and Luiz Manzano are making a name for themselves thanks as much to their innate talents as well as their parents’ connections.

As the daughter of the acclaimed actress Angel Aquino, what does a budding actress like Iana Bernardez think of being regarded as a “Nepo Baby”?

“Of course, you have to acknowledge the privilege. People are nice to me. But, sana, naturally. Sincerely. Pero alam ko meron din, kasi nakatrabaho na nila si Mommy and nice si Mommy, so parang hawa ako sa niceness.

“Mom has planted the seeds that I'm reaping it. So people are nicer, kinder. Hindi naging maldita si Mommy. So people won't think I'm maldita. Mas na-pe-pressure pa nga ako kasi parang mas maldita ako kay Mommy pero hindi ako pwede magmaldita. Kasi si Mommy mabait. (laughs)

“But then it's hard work. It's hard work because there's a bar that you have to prove yourself more. You have to prove yourself more. They already have expectations. When I got into it, they won't expect me to just not know how to act and be okay. Kailangan, marunong ka na ngayon. So, dapat, it runs in the family and ganyan.

“And you have to prove that you're not in the industry just because it was easy for you to get into it. But rather, you deserve to be into it. That you deserve the roles that they give you. Kasi otherwise, if people see naman na you're not really talented, wala. They won't get you anything."

