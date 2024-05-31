Global Dominion financed P6.8 billion in 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Global Dominion Financing Inc. (Global Dominion) booked P6.8 billion of loans in 2023. This infusion to the Philippine economy mobilized businesses and empowered families to achieve their goals. This growth indicator was highlighted during the company’s 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting, attended by its board of directors, shareholders and senior managers.

Ruben Lugtu II, Global Dominion Chairman of the Board, opened the meeting with great appreciation to the company’s stakeholders, especially the employees.

“I believe we were able to achieve all these because of the values and the attitude our leaders, management team and employees brought to bear,” Lugtu said. Global Dominion employees grew to more than 1,000 in count when 2023 ended.

“I invite everyone to carry these values, the good attitude, and mental fortitude in discharging our duties,” Lugtu added as he closed his speech, referring to the organization’s core values integrity, excellence, innovation, care, fun and grit.

The organization also boasted more of its performance numbers from its consolidated financial statement, including its 19% net income growth, 7% return-on-assets, and 0.89% non-performing loans ratio.

Global Dominion vice chairman and CEO Robert Jordan Jr. said that 2023 was “no easy feat,” but it was successfully journeyed by the team through “strategic investments, innovative solutions, and relentless focus on quality.”

Jordan added that they “will continue to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations” as it continues with its expansion plans through 2024.

Lugtu and Jordan started Global Dominion in 2003 with the intention of helping the underbanked small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Years later, they have proven how a purpose can drive a business to success, with the virtue of shared prosperity and desire for nation-building.

Global Dominion's board of directors

During the meeting, the board approved the report of the company’s president and managing director, Patricia Poco-Palacios. She highlighted the team’s growth and development among its people, processes, and platforms. More than 100 employees were promoted while attrition rate was maintained at 2.84%.

Recruitment continues through 2024 when more branches are expected to be opened. A more efficient and secure financing is expected this year from the company, given its additional investment in new systems and technologies in 2023, particularly in line with infrastructure and security.

Customer experience and reach have also been improved through enhanced inquiries management and establishment of additional channels were Filipinos can learn more about Global Dominion products and services, including kiosks in malls in the metro.

Palacios also recalled the Dalawampung Kwento event, the company’s 20th anniversary celebration, the on boarding of the brand ambassadors James Deakin and Ogie Alcasid, and the collaborations with universities and the media for financial literacy events and speaking engagements. She also praised the company’s finance team for robust fund raising and reporting.

Global Dominion has been one of the leading financial services providers in the Philippines since 2003, catering to those in need of car/truck financing and car/truck refinancing, and now even real estate mortgaged loan and real estate financing.

For more information, visit gdfi.com.ph.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.