^

Biz Memos

Global Dominion financed P6.8 billion in 2023

Aian Guanzon - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 10:10am
for Global Dominion
Global Dominion financed P6.8 billion in 2023
Global Dominion CEO Robert Jordan Jr., chairman Ruben Lugtu II and president and managing director Patricia Poco-Palacios

MANILA, Philippines — Global Dominion Financing Inc. (Global Dominion) booked P6.8 billion of loans in 2023. This infusion to the Philippine economy mobilized businesses and empowered families to achieve their goals. This growth indicator was highlighted during the company’s 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting, attended by its board of directors, shareholders and senior managers.

Ruben Lugtu II, Global Dominion Chairman of the Board, opened the meeting with great appreciation to the company’s stakeholders, especially the employees.

“I believe we were able to achieve all these because of the values and the attitude our leaders, management team and employees brought to bear,” Lugtu said. Global Dominion employees grew to more than 1,000 in count when 2023 ended.

“I invite everyone to carry these values, the good attitude, and mental fortitude in discharging our duties,” Lugtu added as he closed his speech, referring to the organization’s core values integrity, excellence, innovation, care, fun and grit.

The organization also boasted more of its performance numbers from its consolidated financial statement, including its 19% net income growth, 7% return-on-assets, and 0.89% non-performing loans ratio.

Global Dominion vice chairman and CEO Robert Jordan Jr. said that 2023 was “no easy feat,” but it was successfully journeyed by the team through “strategic investments, innovative solutions, and relentless focus on quality.”

Jordan added that they “will continue to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations” as it continues with its expansion plans through 2024.

Lugtu and Jordan started Global Dominion in 2003 with the intention of helping the underbanked small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Years later, they have proven how a purpose can drive a business to success, with the virtue of shared prosperity and desire for nation-building.

Global Dominion's board of directors

During the meeting, the board approved the report of the company’s president and managing director, Patricia Poco-Palacios. She highlighted the team’s growth and development among its people, processes, and platforms. More than 100 employees were promoted while attrition rate was maintained at 2.84%.

Recruitment continues through 2024 when more branches are expected to be opened. A more efficient and secure financing is expected this year from the company, given its additional investment in new systems and technologies in 2023, particularly in line with infrastructure and security.

Customer experience and reach have also been improved through enhanced inquiries management and establishment of additional channels were Filipinos can learn more about Global Dominion products and services, including kiosks in malls in the metro.

Palacios also recalled the Dalawampung Kwento event, the company’s 20th anniversary celebration, the on boarding of the brand ambassadors James Deakin and Ogie Alcasid, and the collaborations with universities and the media for financial literacy events and speaking engagements. She also praised the company’s finance team for robust fund raising and reporting.

Global Dominion has been one of the leading financial services providers in the Philippines since 2003, catering to those in need of car/truck financing and car/truck refinancing, and now even real estate mortgaged loan and real estate financing.

 

For more information, visit gdfi.com.ph.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

 

vuukle comment

FINANCING COMPANY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Empire East's annual stockholders' meeting slated June 11
10 days ago

Empire East's annual stockholders' meeting slated June 11

10 days ago
Empire East will be holding its annual stockholders' meeting virtually on June 11, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
All systems go for the 136th Canton Fair
10 days ago

All systems go for the 136th Canton Fair

10 days ago
The 136th Canton Fair is slated for Oct. 15 to Nov. 4, 2024 at the Guangzhou International Convention and Exhibition...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Empire East: Annual stockholders' meeting
11 days ago

Empire East: Annual stockholders' meeting

11 days ago
MANILA, Philippines — Empire East will be holding its annual stockholders' meeting virtually on June 11, 2024 at 8:30...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber eyes further boosting Philippine tourism sector
13 days ago

British Chamber eyes further boosting Philippine tourism sector

13 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines proudly launched the return of its annual event titled, “Travel Talks 2024:...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber expects passage of anti-agricultural economic sabotage act
May 14, 2024 - 10:39am

British Chamber expects passage of anti-agricultural economic sabotage act

May 14, 2024 - 10:39am
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines looks forward to the passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with