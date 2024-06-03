REVIEW: What can the mid-range vivo V30e offer for the price of P17,999?

MANILA, Philippines — vivo has introduced the V30e to the Philippines, the most competitively priced device in its well-regarded V30 series lineup.

For P17,999, this mid-range smartphone comes packed with notable features such as a versatile camera system, advanced lighting technology and solid durability, positioning it as a formidable player in the value-for-money segment.

Before you head to Shopee, Lazada or TikTok, let’s explore the details and discover what the vivo V30e brings to the table.

1. Styled with polish

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias vivo V30e in Coco Brown

In terms of aesthetics, what we loved about the vivo V30e is its polished design, which gives it a premium feel. Despite being a value-for-money device, it doesn’t look or feel like one when you hold it.

Unboxing vivo phones is a familiar routine to Philstar.com, but the V30e instantly gave us something new this time and grabbed our attention upon unboxing with its striking "coco brown" color.

The device we received showcases a dual-tone back panel, blending matte and glossy finishes for a visually appealing contrast.

Additionally, the vivo v30e departed from the usual rounded rectangles of its siblings V30 Pro and V30, as it sports a circular camera module. The dual-rear camera setup is encircled by an elegant golden ring, which blends really well to its shade of brown, and adds a premium design feature.

2. Versatile photography

The cornerstone of the vivo V30e's appeal lies in its camera capabilities, which elevate the photography experience without breaking the bank.

The device boasts a powerful dual-camera system on the rear, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

We were able to bring this device in a recent trip to Thailand, and V30e did not disappoint with its ability to capture clear and vibrant images across a range of shooting conditions.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Colors of temples captured by the vivo V30e

Whether it was just simple still life images or seizing scenic landscapes, and even portraits with good background blur, the V30e's camera delivered results that are more than satisfactory for its price segment.

While it may lack the intricate nuances of premium smartphone cameras, the V30e's camera performance adds considerable value to the overall package

On the front, it also features 32MP camera, perfect for effortless snaps with vibrant colors and intricate details.

3. Better images with Aura Light

Just when you thought mid-range phones usually miss out on great features, vivo brings its Aura Light technology to the V30e. This fill light feature ensures excellent portrait shots even in low light.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias vivo v30e Portrait mode in daylight (left) and in dark environment enhanced by the Aura Light (right)

Aura Light 3.0 ensures vibrant colors in your photos with smart adjustments for cool and warm tones, making the vivo V30e an excellent photography phone for a more affordable price.

4. Feels light, smooth but built tough

The vivo V30e isn't just light on the pocket, but also in the hands. But despite its slim and lightweight design, this device is built to withstand the test of time. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring that it can survive accidental submersion in up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes.

It also boasts a massive 5,500mAh battery, the largest battery capacity in the Ve Series.

During our time with the device in Bangkok, we were able to stay connected for hours on end, capturing photos, recording and editing reels, browsing social media, and navigating directions—on data without worrying about running out of power.

According to vivo, the V30e can last up to 22 hours of video streaming, 15 hours of social media usage, nine hours of gaming, or 53 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Its 120Hz AMOLED 3D curved screen display offers an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for streaming and browsing.

Finally, the vivo V30e delivers smooth performance with its 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. With 8GB RAM, multitasking is seamless, even with 27 apps running in the background.

vivo V30e is a deal to steal for camera lovers

What's noteworthy about a value-oriented phone like the vivo V30e is its balanced blend of performance, aesthetics and just the right pricing.

Priced at P17,999 for the (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) variant, you don't feel like you're compromising, especially if you're not seeking an overpowered device but simply need something for light day-to-day usage.

vivo V30e is now available for purchase at vivo physical store nationwide, or online on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok. — JAP TOBIAS

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with vivo. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.