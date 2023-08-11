^

'Deal or No Deal': Mark Leviste recalls how he met Kris Aquino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 12:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste recalled how he met actress and TV host Kris Aquino. 

In an interview with showbiz columnist and TV host Butch Francisco, Mark said Kris posted on her Facebook page that she’s accepting a suitor so he applied. 

“She actually posted on her Facebook page that she's open to a new relationship. May qualities pa e. Parang 40 or 45 and above, she doesn't mind dating a solo parent or single father,” Mark said. 

“So I responded on her post and dropped a comment. It was grabbed by several media and entertainment outfits. Kalaunan, she allowed me to visit her in her place in BGC (Bonifacio Global City) at that time. I would visit her regularly. Send her food, flowers,” he added.  

He, however, said that he first met Kris when he became a contestant of Kris' ABS-CBN game show “Deal or No Deal.”

“The first time we met, I became a contestant sa 'Deal or No Deal.' Do'n sa palabas na 'yon, nanalo ko ng piso. At sabi ng mga producers, ako lang daw ang naglakas ng loob na humalik sa kanya, na beso-beso no'ng tinawag ang pangalan ko. Hindi ko maitanggi no'ng tinanong ako kung san ako kumuha ng lakas ng loob para humalik kay Kris Aquino. Sabi ko hindi ko na mapigilan ang sarili ko dahil crush na crush ko si Miss Kris,” he said.  

Then Mark and Kris met again when Kris' brother Noynoy Aquino ran for Senate, then for President. 

Mark also recalled how Kris revealed that the vice governor was asking her to date him in a public sortie for Kris' cousin Bam Aquino's senatorial campaign in Batangas. 

"Itong vice governor niyo, lagi akong tine-text at iniimbita kong makipag date. Ito naman ang hihilingin ko sa inyo, pag number one ang pinsan ko dito, ieentertain ko ang request ni vice," Mark recalled Kris as telling the crowd. "Tinawag niya ko from backstage tapos sabi ko mag-cheer para matuloy na rin ang date. Pero eventually hindi natuloy,” he said. 

Mark clarified, however, that he is already single and his previous marriage has been annuled before he applied to become Kris' suitor.

He also stressed that he never had any romantic relationship with the star until last New Year, when Kris allowed him to visit her when he was in Los Angeles. Mark said that since then, they have been together for seven months.

“I visited Kris last January 1 in LA. I texted her days before New Year. I said I'm in town, can I visit you? Lo and behold, she replied and allowed me to go to her place. And the rest, as they say, is history,” said the politician, who used to model and star in cameo roles in TV shows and movies in his younger years.

“Now it's our 7th month going 8th because it's August na,” he added. 

Apart from Kris' intelligence and eloquence (he can talk to the actress about anything under the sun), Mark said he fell in love with the multimedia queen because "Masarap magmahal si Kris." — Video from PikaPika YouTube channel 

