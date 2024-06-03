Security Bank hosts exclusive Francis Libiran Trunk Show and Preview Sale for clients

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Francis Libiran with models wearing his new spring/summer 2024 collection at The Skyline Soiree Trunk Show and Preview Sale hosted by Security Bank recently at The Vault in Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank hosted The Skyline Soiree Trunk Show and Preview Sale with world renowned fashion designer Francis Libiran at private membership club The Vault. The event was exclusive for Security Bank World Mastercard clients, who enjoyed a preview of Libiran’s spring/summer 2024 collection and special shopping offers.

Guests were able to see Libiran’s prêt-à-porter designs up-close during an intimate fashion show. His new collection included contemporary menswear and womenswear, with a range of premium items for daytime travel and activities, work ensembles, casual social events, and looks for holiday trips.

After the show, guests mingled with Libiran himself and Security Bank executives who personally thanked clients for their support and loyalty. Their shopping experience was also made even better through special discounts, free gifts and 0% installment. The venue was also highlight for guests, showcasing exclusive artwork and serving specially curated cuisine and beverages.

“We’re thrilled to unveil exclusive collaborations with renowned brands like Francis Libiran, available solely through Security Bank credit cards,” said Rahul Rasal, EVP and retail banking segment head. “Today’s Skyline Soiree Trunk Show and Preview Sale is just one example of how we aim to provide unparalleled value and exclusive opportunities to our cardholders.”

The World Mastercard is Security Bank’s distinctive premium credit card product. Cardholders enjoy curated experiences like this event, exceptional benefits and premium rewards. They can earn triple rewards points on all purchases, enjoy complimentary access to local and international airport lounges, and benefit from a host of other features tailored to their lifestyle needs. Indeed, travel, fashion and BetterBanking go hand in hand.

The Security Bank and Francis Libiran teams at The Skyline Soiree Trunk Show and Preview Sale. (From left) Jon Misha Ballesteros, Product Management Head, Security Bank; fashion designer Francis Libiran; Maricar Filart, SAVP and Product Management and Communications Head, Security Bank; Gaile Yaneza, Marketing Communications Head, Security Bank; Kacey Pamintuan, General Manager, Francis Libiran; Erica Lafuente, Product Management Officer, Security Bank; Chris Quiros, FVP and Unsecured Lending Division Head, Security Bank; and Arsi Baltazar, President and CEO, Francis Libiran.

This isn’t the first time Libiran has partnered with Security Bank. In November 2023, the bank supported the designer’s 25th Anniversary Fashion Show.

“Through our collaboration we aim to reinforce our identity not only as premier travel card but also your choice for fashion and lifestyle. It’s our pleasure to give our cardholders first access to the amazing ready-to-wear pieces of Francis Libiran” said Chris Quiros, FVP and unsecured lending head at Security Bank.

For more highlights from The Skyline Soiree Trunk Show and Preview Sale, and to apply for the Security Bank World Mastercard, visit this page.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Security Bank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.