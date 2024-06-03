Alfonso Brandy’s Alfie Alley Year 2 launch a grand success, sets stage for nationwide expansion

The Alfreedom wall allowed attendees to leave their mark by expressing what it means to be part of Tropang Alfie, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop Up Katipunan was the scene of another milestone gathering as over 3,000 attendees—including Alfonso Brandy’s loyalists fondly called “Tropang Alfie” and prominent influencers—came together to celebrate Alfie Alley Year 2.

The launch event, hosted by Alfonso Brandy, showcased both spectacular musical and artistic talent while highlighting the brand's commitment to community and to creating excitement in the brandy category.

Celebratory highlights

Alfie Alley Year 2 was masterfully hosted by Alex Diaz and Sabrina San Diego, whose charismatic presence and engaging commentaries were central to the evening's festivities.

The event featured electrifying performances from well-known artists such as Ace Banzuelo, Sud, Autotelic, Sandwich and John Roa, which resonated well with the audience.

Upon arrival, attendees were gifted an exclusive Alfie Alley rock glass and a journey map, leading them through a curated event experience. The night was further highlighted by the launch of the 2024 Artist Series bottle designs, a collaboration with artist Dee Jae Pa'este.

Alfonso Brandy sales and marketing director Lauren Tanganco unveiled unique bottle designs during the event.

“After seeing the response to last year’s designs, the Alfonso Brandy Artist Series bottles will continue this year, with an even more eye-catching and vibrant design. The design also lends itself to personalization, making it perfect for this year’s gifting and holiday season,” Tanganco said.

Another memorable moment was the unveiling of the Light variant giant bottle through a stunning light show, which drew applause and admiration from the crowd. Additionally, the Alfreedom wall allowed attendees to leave their mark by expressing what it means to be part of Tropang Alfie, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

Fun-filled activities at the Light, Zero and Platinum booths allowed attendees to win exclusive merchandise, such as Alfie Alley tumblers and socks, adding an interactive dimension to the evening.

Looking ahead

The success of Alfie Alley Year 2 has paved the way for the event’s expansion to other cities across the Philippines. Upcoming runs are scheduled in Iloilo and Davao this September, in Laguna this October, and in Pampanga this November.

Tanganco shared her excitement about the expansion, stating, “After tonight’s success, we are more eager than ever to bring this celebration to Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and connect with more Tropang Alfie nationwide.”

Alfonso Brandy thanks everyone who participated and contributed to the event's success and looks forward to continuing the tradition of Alfie Alley in more locations across the country.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Alfonso Brandy. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.