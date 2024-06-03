Iana Bernardez dreams to act with mom Angel Aquino in a project, but Angel has a condition

MANILA, Philippines — For Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com did a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial featuring sustainable clothing and accessories.

"If you were to produce a film for your mom, what genre would it be and what role would you give her?" this author asked Iana.

“Nanay ko,” Iana laughed and half-jokingly added,"Dream ko but I've never acted with Mom. And I'm gonna have to produce that myself for it to happen.”

"What’s the storyline?" this author then inquired.

“I would [do the film]. Definitely not comedy,” Angel said. “Wala akong funny bone in my body.”

"But isn’t one of her most most memorable films the comedy-drama 'Crying Ladies?'," this author asked Angel.

Directed by Mark Meily based on his Palanca-winning screenplay “Bayad Luha,” "Crying Ladies" starred Sharon Cuneta as Stella, Hilda Koronel as Aling Doray, and Angel Aquino as Choleng. Set in Manila’s Chinatown, the trio play professional funeral mourners hired by a wealthy Chinese-Filipino family.

It was an entry to the 2003 Metro Manila Film Festival where it won major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Koronel. "Crying Ladies" was also the country’s submission to the 77th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

“It's funny because the script is funny. And the situations were funny,” Angel said.

