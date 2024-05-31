Snap the vibe with vivo Y18, newest entry-level camera

MANILA, Philippines — For the fifth time this 2024, vivo announced another entry-level yet camera-centric phone in its affordable Y Series lineup.

vivo Y18 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for only P6,499. Perfect for budget-conscious consumers, the vivo Y18 delivers exceptional value with its advanced camera and performance capabilities.

Snap the vibe with vivo Y18’s 50MP camera

The vivo Y18 is equipped with a 50MP multi-style portrait night camera, allowing users to snap stunning, high-quality photos. With numerous stylish portrait options, photos will exude a fresh and vibrant vibe.

The Super Night Mode of the vivo Y18, enhanced by advanced super night algorithms, ensures clear, bright nighttime memories with minimal blurriness and noise.

Powerful features at an affordable price

Beyond its impressive camera, the vivo Y18 offers the following features designed to enhance the user experience:

Enjoy vivid, clear visuals even in direct sunlight with the vivo Y18’s 840nits high brightness yet durable display.



Experience smoother scrolling and reduced eye strain with vivo Y18’s 90Hz refresh rate and eye-friendly low blue light screen.



Confidently take the vivo Y18 anywhere, knowing it’s protected against dust and water splashes with its IP54 rating.



Dive into immersive gaming with enhanced performance through the Multi Turbo 5.5 feature with CoolTech Hyper-Engine Gaming Technology.

Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your mobile photography and overall smartphone experience at a budget-friendly price with the newest entry-level camera phone, vivo Y18.

Get the vivo Y18 in Mocha Brown or Wave Aqua at all vivo stores and authorized retailers nationwide. It is also available online via Shopee, Lazada and TikTok starting June 6.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.