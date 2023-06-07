Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano on how UNICEF roles changed their parenting outlook

Composite image of Anne Curtis with her daughter Dahlia and couple Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan and their children Paolo, Gab, and Kiana

MANILA, Philippines — Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis have been United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) national ambassadors for a combined 29 years, and the roles have taught them a lot about being parents.

The two Kapamilya celebrities renewed their commitments national ambassadors for UNICEF Philippines last June 1, and in an exclusive interview, Philstar.com asked them how being in the role has changed their parenting styles.

When Anne became an ambassador in 2019, she had yet to give birth to her daughter Dahlia, but even back then, her on-ground field visits were already preparing her to become a mom.

"Learning about the importance of taking care of a child from womb really helped me prepare as a mother of everything I needed to do," Anne said. "Pre-natal visits, from making sure once my child is born that her routine immunizations were up to date. It prepared me for motherhood."

With her renewed commitment, Anne hopes to be able to what UNICEF did for her for other women so that they can ensure their children have the best start in life.

"I transitioned while being an ambassador!" Anne ended with a wide smile. "I'm excited because eventually as I grow with UNICEF I'll be learning more things as my daughter grows as well."

Gary is a father to daughter Kiana and sons Gab and Paolo, the latter having two kids of his own, meaning "Mr. Pure Energy" has gone through grandparenthood.

"That word 'adolescence,' that comes faster than you think," Gary began which had Anne gasping. "When you blink your eyes, it's there. I've had to go through it three times. It's taught me how to make the most out of whatever time I have, not just with my kids but also with my grandchildren, though even up to now with my kids."

The singer shares how he wakes up every morning to see "an empty nest" and how fast time went by, "I have all the pictures to show, 'Wow what a great life we all had together,' but it's quick."

"Especially to young parents like Anne and Erwan, from the moment the child is in the womb, even the dad should be there talking," Gary continued. "By the time the child hits six or seven, which is where my granddaughter is, she already has a mind of her own."

Gary shared how he used to love kissing his children's feet and did the same to granddaughter Leia.

"When I kissed hers at four years old I would say 'Someday you won't let Papi kiss your feet' and she would say 'No you can always kiss my feet.' Now she's six and like 'No don't! It's disgusting!,' when does a six-year-old use the word 'disgusting,' right?" Gary said with a grin.

Such experiences made Gary realize that parents should maximize the time they with their children.

"Technology has allowed young people to reach out into the world, which the doors to that may open up sooner than they did in my time. They may be gone by high school, do they even still call it that?" he ended. "Maximize the moments you have now because it's so important, you can only look back at these things, you can't go back."

