Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert

MANILA, Philippines — Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis are entertainment powerhouses in their own distinctive ways, but is a joint concert on the table in the foreseeable future?

The two celebrities recently renewed their commitments as national ambassadors for UNICEF Philippines, particularly special for Gary as 2023 marks his 25th year with the organization as well as 40th year in show business.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the two ambassadors discussed the initiatives they recently did for UNICEF and some new ones that they were suggesting.

Philstar.com asked about the possibility of them holding a joint concert, especially as Gary guest-starred in Anne's "Luv-ANNE" concert last year, which his son Paolo Valenciano directed.

Anne could not help but hold back laughter as Gary reminded everyone of his participation in Anne's concert.

"I have to announce to everyone that the favorite singer of my six-year-old granddaughter is her Tita Anne. Favorite!" Gary exclaimed.

Anne nodded, still smiling at the thought of performing with Gary, "It's like Dua Lipa and myself."

UNICEF's Representative to the Philippines Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov was also present at the interview, and shared that most initiatives come from ambassadors like Anne and Gary.

"Why not?" Oyunsaikhan said about the possibility of a joint concert for the benefit of UNICEF while Anne was stifling her laughter.

Physical activities

Anne discussed why she enjoys participating in marathons representing UNICEF. She completed the 2023 Tokyo Marathon and managed to raise over P2 million for proceeds that will assist Filipino children who are victims of abuse, violence and exploitation last March.

It was the third race in the six-city World Marathon Majors that Anne finished after New York in 2016 and London two years later.

"Every time I'm running I get so emotional and I think that's what helps me cross that finish line, running with purpose and knowing you're making a difference in children's lives," Anne said. "Every kilometer when you feel like you're about to give up, you know that it's for a greater purpose."

She added that knowing there were hundreds of people backing her and believing in the same cause that she was able to finish 42.2 kilometers.

"It's so fulfilling, this year it really hit different because I was a mother and I was running for child protection," she told Philstar.com.

For his part, Gary opted out of running because of busted knees but he has long been planning a bike-a-thon.

The initial plan was in 2018, but he needed to undergo open heart surgery. His mother died a year later from several illness and considered 2019 a personal "healing time," and the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020.

"We're back to talking about it and now would be a great time because everyone is still biking," Gary ended. "That may happen in the near future, hopefully during my 40th anniversary so that it can be a milestone."

