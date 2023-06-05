^

Food and Leisure

Anne Curtis ‘so proud’ of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 12:54pm
Anne Curtis âso proudâ of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win
Erwan Heussaff wearing his James Beard Awards 2023 medal
Erwan Heussaff via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis is so proud of restaurateur and content creator husband Erwan Heussaff for winning the Social Media Account category of the 2023 James Beard Awards, considered by many as the culinary world’s “Oscars.”

“Dahlia and I are so proud of you mon amour,” said Anne as a comment in Erwan’s post showing his medal.

“I'm still shaking. We made it!!” he said on Instagram.

Founded in 1990, the annual James Beard Awards recognizes "exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

Erwan won the Social Media Account category of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards division, which "recognizes excellence in a single food-related post or compilation of up to three posts that clearly represents the social media account's intention."

Erwan prevailed over fellow nominees and content creators Andrew Huang, Ewa Huang, and Jeromy Ko of "Nom Life," and Kalamata's Kitchen Staff behind "Kalamatas Kitchen - Of Course It's Kid Friendly.”

Besides Erwan, nominated for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific is Chef Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago in Seattle, Washington, which serves "Pacific Northwest cuisine through progressive Filipino American flavors."

Two Filipinos are nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Chef Vince Bugtong of ABACÁ in San Francisco and Chef Margarita Manzke of République in Los Angeles, both in California. 

The Restaurant and Chef winners are expected to be announced tomorrow.

RELATED: Erwan Heussaff, 3 other Filipino chefs receive nods in 2023 James Beard Awards

ANNE CURTIS

ERWAN HEUSSAFF
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Anne Curtis &lsquo;so proud&rsquo; of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win
1 hour ago

Anne Curtis ‘so proud’ of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis is so proud of restaurateur and content creator husband Erwan Heussaff for winning the Social...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Here's where you can try Cochinillo Asado, Beef Shank Bulalo in Tagaytay
5 hours ago

Here's where you can try Cochinillo Asado, Beef Shank Bulalo in Tagaytay

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
Anya Retreat Resort in Tagaytay is a hub for wellness and wellbeing.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Refreshing fruity salad
21 hours ago

Recipe: Refreshing fruity salad

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 21 hours ago
Here is a recipe that can be a salad starter in a meal or be enjoyed on its own as a light meal or snack.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Fruit of the season: Luscious lipote
1 day ago

Fruit of the season: Luscious lipote

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
“Lipote fruits are tart and juicy, and they taste like a cross between blueberries, duhat and mangosteen...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Sau Del Rosario reveals secrets to his bestselling recipes
1 day ago

Chef Sau Del Rosario reveals secrets to his bestselling recipes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Celebrity chef Sau del Rosario reveals secrets to his popular dishes, and even shares the recipe for his beloved Vuco Fye....
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites
2 days ago

Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Here's a power-packed vegetarian dish that makes use of tokwa as main ingredient.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with