Anne Curtis ‘so proud’ of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis is so proud of restaurateur and content creator husband Erwan Heussaff for winning the Social Media Account category of the 2023 James Beard Awards, considered by many as the culinary world’s “Oscars.”

“Dahlia and I are so proud of you mon amour,” said Anne as a comment in Erwan’s post showing his medal.

“I'm still shaking. We made it!!” he said on Instagram.

Founded in 1990, the annual James Beard Awards recognizes "exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system."

Erwan won the Social Media Account category of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards division, which "recognizes excellence in a single food-related post or compilation of up to three posts that clearly represents the social media account's intention."

Erwan prevailed over fellow nominees and content creators Andrew Huang, Ewa Huang, and Jeromy Ko of "Nom Life," and Kalamata's Kitchen Staff behind "Kalamatas Kitchen - Of Course It's Kid Friendly.”

Besides Erwan, nominated for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific is Chef Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago in Seattle, Washington, which serves "Pacific Northwest cuisine through progressive Filipino American flavors."

Two Filipinos are nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Chef Vince Bugtong of ABACÁ in San Francisco and Chef Margarita Manzke of République in Los Angeles, both in California.

The Restaurant and Chef winners are expected to be announced tomorrow.

RELATED: Erwan Heussaff, 3 other Filipino chefs receive nods in 2023 James Beard Awards