^

Lifestyle

Gary Valenciano gives update on son Gab following motorcycle accident

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 7:32pm
Gary Valenciano gives update on son Gab following motorcycle accident
Gab Valenciano (left) with his parents, talent manager Angeli Valenciano and singer Gary Valenciano.
Gab Valenciano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gary Valenciano shared positive updates about his son and fellow artist Gab who was involved in a motorcycle accident last week in the United States.

The elder Valenciano was renewing his commitments as a national ambassador for UNICEF Philippines alongside host-actress Anne Curtis.  

This year marks Gary's 25th year working with UNICEF and his 40th year in show business.

Following the contract signing, the singer was asked if he had heard from Gab and his recovery.

Gary recounted that Gab was side swiped on the freeway by a sports utility vehicle (SUV), but Gab is miraculously well, save for some bruises on his elbow.

"He's already back at work... and crazier than ever," Gary added with a smile.

Gab shared photos of the incident on his Instagram account last May 22, recalling that the accident caused him to be "a good 70 feet away from the collision." He was thankfully in full gear.

"This is the first accident in my entire life that I did not expect or see coming. Been riding for close to two decades and still, new unexpected experiences to learn from," Gab said at the time.

RELATED: Gab Valenciano recovering from injuries after motorcycle accident in US

GAB VALENCIANO

GARY VALENCIANO

UNICEF

UNICEF PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Al Pacino soon to be a father again &mdash; at 83

Al Pacino soon to be a father again — at 83

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Al Pacino's partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site ...
Health And Family
fbtw
Al Pacino soon to be a father again &mdash; at 83

Al Pacino soon to be a father again — at 83

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Al Pacino's partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site ...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Al Pacino soon to be a father again &mdash; at 83

Al Pacino soon to be a father again — at 83

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Al Pacino's partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site ...
Entertainment
fbtw
High steaks at a luscious dinner

High steaks at a luscious dinner

By Millie and Karla Reyes | 21 hours ago
Wolfgang’s City of Dreams is open daily from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For reservations, contact 8536-9287 via landline, 0956-794-0075...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270752
            [Title] => Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE
            [Summary] => Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus of numerous hosts fromÂ Television and Production Exponents Inc.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 19:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/anne-curtis-eat-bulaga_2023-06-01_19-28-49827_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270469
            [Title] => Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy
            [Summary] => Here is an easy way to make crispy chicken lollipops. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 18:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/chicken-lolipop_2023-05-31_15-58-05471_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2269011
            [Title] => Morong, Rizal launches next-gen 911 emergency communication system
            [Summary] => Morong, Rizal, may be a second-class municipality, but its over 70,000 residents will now have peace of mind, knowing that whatever emergencies they may find themselves in, the local government unit (LGU) can come to their rescue in the shortest time possible.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 15:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/25/morong-mayor_2023-05-25_21-31-53730_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270703
            [Title] => 'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting
            [Summary] => Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/06/16/ryan-gosling-ken-barbie_2022-06-16_11-30-55130_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270253
            [Title] => Viral baby celebrates first birthday with her favorite 'bee'
            [Summary] => Over the past year, a baby, Kally Grae Formarejo, has received quite a buzz on social media â€” thanks to viral photos of her wearing different Jollibee-themed costumes.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/30/5_2023-05-30_20-05-05246_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Lollipops to enjoy

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 hours ago
Here is an easy way to make crispy chicken lollipops.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Morong, Rizal launches next-gen 911 emergency communication system

Morong, Rizal launches next-gen 911 emergency communication system

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
Morong, Rizal, may be a second-class municipality, but its over 70,000 residents will now have peace of mind, knowing that...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Viral baby celebrates first birthday with her favorite 'bee'

Viral baby celebrates first birthday with her favorite 'bee'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 hours ago
Over the past year, a baby, Kally Grae Formarejo, has received quite a buzz on social media — thanks to viral photos...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with