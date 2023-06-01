Gary Valenciano gives update on son Gab following motorcycle accident

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gary Valenciano shared positive updates about his son and fellow artist Gab who was involved in a motorcycle accident last week in the United States.

The elder Valenciano was renewing his commitments as a national ambassador for UNICEF Philippines alongside host-actress Anne Curtis.

This year marks Gary's 25th year working with UNICEF and his 40th year in show business.

Following the contract signing, the singer was asked if he had heard from Gab and his recovery.

Gary recounted that Gab was side swiped on the freeway by a sports utility vehicle (SUV), but Gab is miraculously well, save for some bruises on his elbow.

"He's already back at work... and crazier than ever," Gary added with a smile.

Gab shared photos of the incident on his Instagram account last May 22, recalling that the accident caused him to be "a good 70 feet away from the collision." He was thankfully in full gear.

"This is the first accident in my entire life that I did not expect or see coming. Been riding for close to two decades and still, new unexpected experiences to learn from," Gab said at the time.

