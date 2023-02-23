'I'll be there to fight your battles': Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark 2nd wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola celebrated their second wedding anniversary by exchanging sweet words about their relationship the past seven years.

On their respective Instagram accounts, the two actors posted matching photos of them kissing while holding their infant daughter Isabella Rose or Rosie whom they lovingly call Peanut.

Jessy also shared a photo of their 2021 wedding at Batangas' The Farm at San Benito.

Luis also shared throwback photos of the two as he recalled in his caption that inviting Jessy to his 35th birthday in 2016 was one of the best decisions of his life, though he quipped that she may have been forced to go and wanted to leave early.

"Little did I know it was the start of a beautiful journey getting to know a friend, bestfriend, girlfriend, fiancee, wife and hot momma," Luis also said.

Jessy, in her caption, quoted one of their wedding vows as she noted how long the two of them have been together and thanked God for Luis' presence in her and Rosie's lives.

"I always tell you this, your kindness is one of the reasons why I fell for you. You are kind to a fault that others take advantage of your good soul," said Jessy, joking that she was meant to "pulis sa mga epal na umaaligid sayo."

The actress reiterated her vow to be by Luis' side no matter what, this especially as the actor is embroiled in a gas station scam investigation where he is allegedly involved.

"'I will protect you and I promise that if you grow weak, I will be there to fight your battles for you.' —— 7 years together, 2 years married and still counting," Jessy said.

The spouses commented on each other's posts to reciprocate their love and gratitude, with Jessy adding a funny comment that she didn't like what they were doing in one photo where they were toasting shots.

Celebrities who congratulated Luis and Jessy on their anniversary included Alex Gonzaga, Carla Abellana, MJ Lastimosa, and Vina Morales.

RELATED: Jessy Mendiola shares family photo amid Luis Manzano's fuel company controversy