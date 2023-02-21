^

Health And Family

Jessy Mendiola shares family photo amid Luis Manzano's fuel company controversy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 2:32pm
Jessy Mendiola shares family photo amid Luis Manzano's fuel company controversy
Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano with their daughter Rosie
Jessy Mendiola via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola shared a rare family photograph of her with husband Luis Manzano and their infant daughter Isabella Rose or Rosie.

On her Instagram account, Jessy posted a Story which sees a distant photo on a brick path of her swaddling Rosie in clothing as Luis leans in for a kiss.

Jessy then followed the Story up with closer photos of her with Rosie, one staring at her baby and another at the camera.

Both Jessy and Luis have seldom shown photos of Rosie since Jessy gave birth last December 29, 2022 such as during Rosie's birth and when she turned a month old.

Jessy did share a singular photo of Rosie last February 3, calling her her "favorite subject," and for Valentine's Day posted a photo of Luis holding a sleeping Rosie whom he also lovingly calls Peanut.

Related: 'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

"My heart beats for the both of you. Happy Valentine’s day, my love. Thank you for being such an amazing father and husband to us. I love you," Jessy had written in the caption then.

Luis is currently in the middle of an investigation for allegedly being involved in a gas station investment scam though denied such involvement through legal representation.

The actor has since not appeared to the National Bureau of Investigation despite being subpoenaed twice, instead sending his lawyer to request case document copies of the case document; the agent on hand said there is no authorization to release such documents.

The actor's mother Vilma Santos-Recto has defended and expressed her support, "You will be fine, anak. Maraming nagmamahal sa iyo and the truth will prevail. Alam ng mga tao 'yan. Tumutulong ka, anak, hindi ka nanloloko and I love you. I love you, Lucky."

"The only thing I can say is I know my son. Ang anak ko ay tumutulong, hindi nanloloko. Kaya 'yung mga nagsasalita at naghuhusga sa kanya, dahan-dahan lang kayo. Walang ibang nakakakilala sa anak ko kung hindi ako. And I know he is such a good person," Vilma also said.

RELATED: 'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess

JESSY MENDIOLA

LUIS MANZANO

LUIS MANZANO AND JESSY MENDIOLA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jessy Mendiola shares family photo amid Luis Manzano's fuel company controversy
1 hour ago

Jessy Mendiola shares family photo amid Luis Manzano's fuel company controversy

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola shared a rare family photograph of her with husband Luis Manzano and their infant daughter Isabella...
Health And Family
fbtw
Flow to core strength with pilates
15 hours ago

Flow to core strength with pilates

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 15 hours ago
Grammy winner and international pop star Harry Styles will be in Manila soon for his Love On Tour 2023 concert series.
Health And Family
fbtw
If you're 60 or older, you can get pneumonia shots for free
15 hours ago

If you're 60 or older, you can get pneumonia shots for free

By Lai S. Reyes | 15 hours ago
Vaccines save lives. But for some, especially elderly adults, vaccines are just an additional expense.
Health And Family
fbtw
Making a healthier aging resolution
15 hours ago

Making a healthier aging resolution

By Dr. Jose Rodolfo Dimaano Jr. | 15 hours ago
Data from the Philippine Population Commission shows that out of 40 percent of the Philippine population will be senior citizens...
Health And Family
fbtw
Please be careful with your heart (or tips to achieve better heart health)
1 day ago

Please be careful with your heart (or tips to achieve better heart health)

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the Philippines.
Health And Family
fbtw
Maxene Magalona talks about her 'first love'
3 days ago

Maxene Magalona talks about her 'first love'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Faith, hope and love… and the greatest of these is love.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with