Jessy Mendiola shares family photo amid Luis Manzano's fuel company controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola shared a rare family photograph of her with husband Luis Manzano and their infant daughter Isabella Rose or Rosie.

On her Instagram account, Jessy posted a Story which sees a distant photo on a brick path of her swaddling Rosie in clothing as Luis leans in for a kiss.

Jessy then followed the Story up with closer photos of her with Rosie, one staring at her baby and another at the camera.

Both Jessy and Luis have seldom shown photos of Rosie since Jessy gave birth last December 29, 2022 such as during Rosie's birth and when she turned a month old.

Jessy did share a singular photo of Rosie last February 3, calling her her "favorite subject," and for Valentine's Day posted a photo of Luis holding a sleeping Rosie whom he also lovingly calls Peanut.

Related: 'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie

"My heart beats for the both of you. Happy Valentine’s day, my love. Thank you for being such an amazing father and husband to us. I love you," Jessy had written in the caption then.

Luis is currently in the middle of an investigation for allegedly being involved in a gas station investment scam though denied such involvement through legal representation.

The actor has since not appeared to the National Bureau of Investigation despite being subpoenaed twice, instead sending his lawyer to request case document copies of the case document; the agent on hand said there is no authorization to release such documents.

The actor's mother Vilma Santos-Recto has defended and expressed her support, "You will be fine, anak. Maraming nagmamahal sa iyo and the truth will prevail. Alam ng mga tao 'yan. Tumutulong ka, anak, hindi ka nanloloko and I love you. I love you, Lucky."

"The only thing I can say is I know my son. Ang anak ko ay tumutulong, hindi nanloloko. Kaya 'yung mga nagsasalita at naghuhusga sa kanya, dahan-dahan lang kayo. Walang ibang nakakakilala sa anak ko kung hindi ako. And I know he is such a good person," Vilma also said.

RELATED: 'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess