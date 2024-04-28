Nico Bolzico says Tili an 'amazing, protective' ate to Maëlys

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico is in awe of his eldest daughter with wife Solenn Heussaff.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com, Nico was asked about any realizations since Tili — whose full name is Thylane Katana — got a younger sister in Maëlys over a year ago.

"[Tili] as an ate, as an elder sister, is amazing," Nico simply said.

Nico added that Tili and Maëlys are at a stage in their lives where they interact a lot. With the latter, she is starting to understand her surroundings.

"She's very protective of Maëlys, and proud to be an ate," the Argentine described his firstborn.

Solenn and Nico tied the knot in 2016 after four years of dating. Tili was born on the first day of 2020, while Maëlys was born in December 2022.

During the time of Maëlys' birth, the 2022 World Cup was ongoing, hence Nico's decision to give her the second name Lionel, after the Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi.

Coincidentally, Argentina faced France in the tournament's final. Solenn and her other popular sibling, content creator Erwan, are half-French.

