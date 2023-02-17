^

Health And Family

'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 8:43am
'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess
Luis Manzano and mom Vilma Santos
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — "Star for All Season" Vilma Santos turned emotional upon the accusations being thrown at her son Luis Manzano. 

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Vilma admitted that they are having a hard time because of Luis' involvement in a gas station scam. 

"It's not easy. I am sorry. It's not easy. Mahirap din kasi kung minsan it's your job to do good, to show people that you're comfortable but deep inside you are hurting," she said. 

"And the only thing I can say is I know my son. Ang anak ko ay tumutulong, hindi nanloloko. Kaya 'yung mga nagsasalita at naghuhusga sa kanya, dahan-dahan lang kayo. Walang ibang nakakakilala sa anak ko kung hindi ako. And I know he is such a good person," she added. 

Vilma asked for prayers for her son as she left a message for Luis that all will be fine. 

"I am fine. It's just it's not easy. It's not easy. At this point in time to all my friends and sa lahat ng mga kaibigan ko, just prayers, because I know my son, lalagpas din ito because I know him. I know my son," she said.

"You will be fine, anak. Maraming nagmamahal sa iyo and the truth will prevail. Alam ng mga tao 'yan. Tumutulong ka, anak, hindi ka nanloloko and I love you. I love you, Lucky," she added. 

The National Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena for Luis recently after the actor figured in an alleged gas station investment scam. 

In a report on GMA's "24 Oras" Friday, it was revealed that the Criminal Intelligence Division of the NBI has issued the subpoena after investors of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corp. alleged the company including the actor are involved in estafa. 

Fifteen (15) overseas Filipino workers have filed the complaints at the NBI. There are 40 complainants in the Philippines.  

RELATED: NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

LUIS MANZANO

VILMA SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Give kids a smart start on their learning journey with Kumon

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 1 hour ago
Kumon offers a fun and interesting way to help students on their learning journey. This is possible with Kumon’s world-renowned...
Health And Family
fbtw
From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed
Exclusive
1 day ago

From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Model Georgina Wilson is quite aware of her and friends Solenn Heussaff, Anne Curtis, Liz Uy, Bea Soriano Dee and cousin Isabelle...
Health And Family
fbtw
How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts
2 days ago

How discussions of love have evolved: Antoinette Jadaone, JP Habac share thoughts

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filmmakers and "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast" co-hosts Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac talked about the evolution of love and...
Health And Family
fbtw
Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52
2 days ago

Kris Aquino moves to new beach home, gives health update as she turns 52

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Kris Aquino posted her signature lengthy Instagram updates today as she celebrates her birthday and recuperates from her illness...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bring back the spark to your marriage: Sexual Medicine doctor gives tips
3 days ago

Bring back the spark to your marriage: Sexual Medicine doctor gives tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Sometimes, it just happens.
Health And Family
fbtw
Quaker Oats Health Check caravan recommends 4 better health habits to build this 2023
3 days ago

Quaker Oats Health Check caravan recommends 4 better health habits to build this 2023

3 days ago
Quaker Oats can provide exciting recipes filled with oats that have seven times more fiber than long grain white rice to manage...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with