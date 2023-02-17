'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess

MANILA, Philippines — "Star for All Season" Vilma Santos turned emotional upon the accusations being thrown at her son Luis Manzano.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Vilma admitted that they are having a hard time because of Luis' involvement in a gas station scam.

"It's not easy. I am sorry. It's not easy. Mahirap din kasi kung minsan it's your job to do good, to show people that you're comfortable but deep inside you are hurting," she said.

"And the only thing I can say is I know my son. Ang anak ko ay tumutulong, hindi nanloloko. Kaya 'yung mga nagsasalita at naghuhusga sa kanya, dahan-dahan lang kayo. Walang ibang nakakakilala sa anak ko kung hindi ako. And I know he is such a good person," she added.

Vilma asked for prayers for her son as she left a message for Luis that all will be fine.

"I am fine. It's just it's not easy. It's not easy. At this point in time to all my friends and sa lahat ng mga kaibigan ko, just prayers, because I know my son, lalagpas din ito because I know him. I know my son," she said.

"You will be fine, anak. Maraming nagmamahal sa iyo and the truth will prevail. Alam ng mga tao 'yan. Tumutulong ka, anak, hindi ka nanloloko and I love you. I love you, Lucky," she added.

The National Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena for Luis recently after the actor figured in an alleged gas station investment scam.

In a report on GMA's "24 Oras" Friday, it was revealed that the Criminal Intelligence Division of the NBI has issued the subpoena after investors of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corp. alleged the company including the actor are involved in estafa.

Fifteen (15) overseas Filipino workers have filed the complaints at the NBI. There are 40 complainants in the Philippines.

RELATED: NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations