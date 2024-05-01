Sunshine Cruz proud mother to honor student daughters

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed that her daughters Angelina, Sam and Cheska are all honor students.

In an interview with the media during her launch as the ambassador of Thiocell Glutathione, Sunshine shared is one proud mother to her kids.

“Studies first. Kasi si Angelina last year na niya sa college. Dean's Lister, first honor. As well as Sam, Dean's Lister, second honor. Then si Cheska just finished her senior high and 'yung first choice niya na school Ateneo, nakuha niya. So mayroon na kong Atenista at dalawang La Sallista,” she said.

"So sabi ko nga, hanggang kaya pa ni mommy, kaya ko pa namang mag-provide. Nandiyan din naman ang tatay niyo ngayon. Co-parenting kami, focus kayo sa studies,” she added.

She and actor Cesar Montano are co-parenting their three daughters.

The actress also also revealed that her daughters already have suitors.

"Mayroon nang nanliligaw. Ako naman very open ang communications namin. Sinabi ko, wala tayong magagawa kaysa magtago or tumakas 'yung bata so mas mabuting alam ng nanay.

"Don't be stupid, be careful. Kasi sayang e. Magagaling sa eskwela so isang pagkakamali ka magbabago na ang buhay nila," she said.

Thiocell is Glutathione in lozenge form. Scientific studies have shown that the combination of Glutathione, Selenium and Vitamins C,D,E and Grapeseed extract increases the levels of glutathione in the body, which effectively results in whitening, anti-aging and a healthy immune system.

RELATED: Sunshine Cruz bares Hollywood offer, healing from ex Cesar Montano