^

Entertainment

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 3:41pm
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter RosieÂ 
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola's daughter, Isabella Rose.
Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter, Isabella Rose. 

Jessy posted Rosie's photos on her feed and Instagram stories. 

"Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano. Happy 1 month, our little Rosie!" Jessie wrote in the caption. 

Luis commented on his wife's post as well as posted Rose's photos on his own Instagram account. 

"Happy 1 month our little Peanut," Luis wrote, calling his daughter by her other nickname. 

Luis and Jessy welcomed Rosie last December and shared the news of her birth on Instagram earlier this month. 

RELATED: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'

 

JESSY MENDIOLA

JESSY MENDIOLA AT LUIS MANZANO

LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'You don&rsquo;t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

'You don’t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta wished KC to find her true love. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthday&nbsp;

'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthday 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Seasoned actress Dina Bonnevie celebrated her 61st birthday yesterday with an intimate birthday bash. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagpapa-makeup ng nakahiga': Cristy Fermin reveals makeup incident involving Alex Gonzaga

'Nagpapa-makeup ng nakahiga': Cristy Fermin reveals makeup incident involving Alex Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran columnist Cristy Fermin shared a makeup incident involving her former “Juicy” co-host Alex...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kuh Ledesma shares stage with daughter Isabella in pre-Valentine show

Kuh Ledesma shares stage with daughter Isabella in pre-Valentine show

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Kuh and daughter Isabella will share the center stage in a mother-and-daughter, pre-Valentine show titled Hello Love, replete...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'

Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Rez Cortez gets top billing in his latest movie, "Mang Kanor," and admitted that he is not a fan of his ch...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'I'm saving for them': Paolo Contis says afraid his daughters will hate him

'I'm saving for them': Paolo Contis says afraid his daughters will hate him

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 minutes ago
The first part of the interview, with the second part scheduled to air tomorrow, saw the "Bubble Gang" mainstay answering...
Entertainment
fbtw
A lack of gas in the tank: 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend' review

A lack of gas in the tank: 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The name Lamborghini is well-known to car enthusiasts as a synonym for style and sophistication; if only the biopic "Lamborghini:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Viva launches child-friendly, family-oriented streaming platform

Viva launches child-friendly, family-oriented streaming platform

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Two years after the launching of Vivamax, entertainment giant company Viva Communications, Inc. is rolling out another streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
The show goes on for APO&rsquo;s Jim and Boboy

The show goes on for APO’s Jim and Boboy

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 17 hours ago
Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo looked back on their favorite memories with the late Danny Javier, and how the “fun...
Entertainment
fbtw
'La La Land' on splashy adrenaline: 'Babylon' review

'La La Land' on splashy adrenaline: 'Babylon' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Needless to say "Babylon" is an eye-catching piece of work because of its cast, colors and sceneries plucked right out...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with