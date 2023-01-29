'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter RosieÂ 

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie

MANILA, Philippines — Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter, Isabella Rose.

Jessy posted Rosie's photos on her feed and Instagram stories.

"Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano. Happy 1 month, our little Rosie!" Jessie wrote in the caption.

Luis commented on his wife's post as well as posted Rose's photos on his own Instagram account.

"Happy 1 month our little Peanut," Luis wrote, calling his daughter by her other nickname.

Luis and Jessy welcomed Rosie last December and shared the news of her birth on Instagram earlier this month.

RELATED: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'