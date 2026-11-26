TECNO Camon Slim 5G brings ultra-slim design, powerful imaging and practical AI to Filipino consumers

TECNO has introduced the Camon Slim 5G in the Philippines, combining an ultra-slim design with a large battery, advanced imaging features and AI-powered tools intended to support everyday productivity and creativity.

MANILA, Philippines – Measuring just 6.39mm thin and weighing 190g, the CAMON Slim 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery, addressing a common consideration among smartphone buyers: balancing portability with battery capacity.

Its design incorporates the brand's signature swan-neck curves and is available in four artistic colorways: Burgundy Red, Matisse Black, Rebel Pink and Gossamer White.

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, optical image stabilization and AI-assisted photography. Its Super-Zoom FlashSnap feature is designed to capture fast-moving subjects, while Multi-Focal-Length Portrait offers 24mm, 35mm and 50mm shooting options.

TECNO Universal Tone technology aims to deliver more accurate representation across a wide range of skin tones.

For Filipino students, professionals, and small-business owners, the CAMON Slim 5G includes practical AI capabilities. AI Recording Notes can transcribe recorded lectures and meetings, AI Class Schedule helps organize school timetables, and AI Snap Poster generates promotional visuals from product photographs. AI Healthy Eating and AI Pet Together provide additional lifestyle-oriented functions.

The device also features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G processor. Its IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K protection ratings and wet-hand touch functionality provide added durability and usability in different conditions.

TECNO has committed to three major operating system upgrades and five years of security updates, supporting longer-term device ownership.

Photo Release

Alongside the smartphone, TECNO offers the MagBadge, a compact digital display accessory designed for personalized images. The accessory includes a silicone case and keychain, allowing users to incorporate it into their daily essentials.

The launch also supports TECNO's "Make It Lighter" campaign, which celebrates the resourcefulness and adaptability of Filipino women. This philosophy is further reflected in the Philippine chapter of 100 Portraits of Becoming, developed in collaboration with artist Angélica Dass.

The TECNO Camon Slim 5G starts at P24,999, while MagBadge retails for P5,999.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Tecno is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.