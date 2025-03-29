Recipes: Get cozy with rum-based cocktail drinks

MANILA, Philippines — What better way to spend a sunny afternoon than to enjoy a glass or two of rum-based cocktail drinks created by Tanduay, touted to be the "World’s Number 1 Rum."

Whether enjoyed alone or with friends, these rum-based concoctions are a treat during the sunny days. They highlight the distinct flavors and complexity of Tanduay rums, showcasing why the iconic Philippine brand continues to receive raves and awards from different parts of the globe.

Featured in the recipes of rum-based cocktails you may want to shake up at home are Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, two of Tanduay’s most-awarded rums. Most recently, the former received a bronze medal, while the latter received a silver from this year’s New Orleans Spirits Competition.

Tanduay Asian Rum Gold has previously been bestowed a gold quality award from the Monde Selection Quality Institute, a double gold from the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a gold from the 2018 International Review of Spirits, and a gold from the 2017 International Review of Spirits of the Beverage Testing Institute, among others.

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver has received the platinum award from the SIP Awards in 2022, a gold from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2018, a gold from the International Review of Spirits, among others.

Also used in the following cocktail recipes are Tanduay Rum Dark and Tanduay Rum White, two of the brand’s top-selling products.

New Fashion

This cocktail drink has a taste profile of mature honey and hints of toasted oak, almond, and vanilla, with Tanduay Asian Rum Gold lending its pure distinctive taste to the zesty cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tanduay Asian Rum Gold

1 pc. orange wheel

2 pcs. cocktail cherries

Orange bitters

Procedure:

1. Muddle orange wheel and cherries in an old-fashioned glass.

2. Add 4 drops of bitters.

3. Fill glass with ice and pour in Tanduay Asian Rum Gold.

4. Garnish and serve.

Victoria's Negroni with Tanduay Asian Rum Silver.

Victoria’s Negroni

An exciting cocktail drink that’s smooth and comforting.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tanduay Asian Rum Silver

1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

1 oz. Campari

Orange peel for garnish

Procedure:

1. Stir all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass until completely chilled.

2. Rub the side of an orange twist onto the rim of a rock glass.

3. Strain mixture into the glass with fresh ice.

4. Garnish with orange twist.

Glass Garden with Tanduay Rum Dark.

Glass Garden

A sweet rum that’s great for a variety of mixed drinks, Tanduay Rum Dark gives this cocktail a smooth, medium-length butterscotch, frozen custard, cola, and caramel apple finish.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tanduay Rum Dark

3 oz. green apple juice

1 oz. lime juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and shake until fully chilled.

2. Double strain into a coupe glass.

3. Garnish with tarragon, and serve immediately.

Guava Basil Mint with Tanduay Rum White.

Guava Basil Mint

This cocktail has a satiny, soft, dry yet fruity light body and even, brisk sweet cream finish, with Tanduay Rum White adding to it tropical flavors that bring on the sunshine on dark, rainy days.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tanduay Rum White

5 pcs. basil leaves

0.75 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. guava syrup

Procedure:

1. Shake all ingredients in cocktail shaker until well-chilled.

2. Double strain into a flute glass.

3. Garnish with a basil leaf.

