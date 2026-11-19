Orange-flavored Angel Food Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Despite all the complex modern cakes that are constantly introduced in the market, people will always keep going back to the classics when they want comfort food. Angel Food Cake is one such classic cake that is light, refreshing on the palate, and with just the right sweetness, moreso if it comes in a nice and light orange flavor.

Chef Jackie Ang Po, who runs her own successful Fleur de Lys Patisserie and Café and develops recipes for many food manufacturing and food distribution companies, decided to share her recipe of Orange Raisin Angel Food Cake with all her Facebook followers and friends.

“If you like baking, Angel Food Cake is one cake that you have to learn to bake,” Chef Jackie said.

So, happy baking!

Orange Raisin Angel Food Cake

Ingredients:

40 grams California Raisins

2 tbsps. orange juice

4 egg yolks

3 tbsps. fresh milk, warm

3 tbsps. Sunny Farms cooking oil

1/2 cup + 2 tbsps. cake flour

4 egg whites

1/4 cup + 1 Tbsp. white sugar

1 tbsp. cake flour

1 cup Arla Cream Cheese

1/4 cup Arla Butter

2/3 cup powdered sugar

2 tsps. vanilla

Grated zest or rind of 1 pc. orange

Procedure:

1. Rehydrate raisins in orange juice.

2. In a bowl, beat egg yolks. Add warm milk, oil, and cake flour.

3. In another bowl, beat egg whites with white sugar until stiff.

4. Fold beaten egg whites with sugar into the egg yolk mixture. Coat rehydrated raisins in 1 tbsp. cake flour. Add to cake batter, mix, and pour into a 17cm. angel food pan.

5. Bake in a preheated 300°F oven without fan for 1 hour (or at 275°F for 50 minutes when using a fan oven).

6. When baked, cool, inverted in angel food pan. When cool, run a metal spatula around the sides of the angel food pan to release the cake.

7. Invert on serving platter. Serve with a spread of Cream Cheese Icing.

8. To make the Cream Cheese Icing, beat together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and grated orange zest until smooth.

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