Gordon Ramsay dares Abi Marquez to make Beef Wellington Lumpia

MANILA, Philippines — Food content creator Abi Marquez, popularly known as the Lumpia Queen, got quite the surprise when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay issued a challenge for her.

Earlier this week Marquez uploaded on her TIkTok account a one-minute video of her creating a Crab Cake Lumpia.

In her recipe Marquez used fresh crab, onions, parsley, mayonnaise, worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, lemon and lumpia wrapper for the unique dish.

As of writing, the video raked up 2.7 million views, over 200,000 comments, almost 8,000 bookmarks, and a thousand comments including one from Ramsay.

"But can you do it with a Beef Wellington???" Ramsay's comment read which currently has 32,000 likes and more than a hundred replies.

Beef Wellington is Ramsay's signature dish and is actually available at his Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill concept store located in Pasay's Newport Mall. A plate of Ramsay's Beef Wellington costs P3,888.

Marquez was surprised that Ramsay commented, joking in a seperate social media post "Gordon Ramsay in lumpia wrapper," each word divided by clapping emojis.

"WE FREAKIN DID IT GUYS!!!!!!! LUMPIA WORLD DOMINATION. ANONG IREREPLY KO HUHUHU," Marquez also said.

Marquez is one of the most popular food creators today and was the first Filipino to win at The Webby Awards, taking home last year the People’s Voice Award for Food and Drink in Social.

Ramsay meanwhile earlier this week confirmed that he will be visiting the Philippines later this month.

