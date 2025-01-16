Gordon Ramsay to visit Philippines next week

Gordon Ramsay's signature dish Beef Wellington as served in his first concept in the Philippines, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

MANILA, Philippines — World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay announced that he will visit the Philippines next week.

In his Facebook account, Gordon shared his recipe Fish and Chips from the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Manila branch.

"Can’t wait to serve this to everyone when I’m in the Philippines next week!" Gordon captioned the post.

His Filipino fans were quick to comment on the post.

"Yaay Welcome to the Philippines and have fun be safe always," a Facebook user commented.

"Thank you for coming!!!!! Filipinos love you!!!" another fan commented.

The first Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in the Philippines opened last August in Newport World Resorts, which is owned and operated by Travellers International.

It is the inaugural offering by the world-famous restaurateur in the country following other restaurant concepts in major cities across the globe.

