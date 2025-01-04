^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Potato Frittata in muffin form

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 10:35am
Recipe: Potato Frittata in muffin form
U.S. Potato Frittata Muffins
Photo courtesy of Chef Jackie Ang Po

MANILA, Philippines — Frittata is another egg dish that can easily be made for a light breakfast. Apart from it, it can also be a side dish for mains, such as hams and roasts, which some households undoubtedly have as leftovers from the holidays. 

Here is the recipe for the U.S. Potato Frittata Muffins, which Chef Jackie Ang Po created for Potatoes USA Philippines. 

U.S. Potato Frittata Muffins

Ingredients:

30 ml. olive oil

100 grams onions, sliced

100 grams sausages, crumbled

60 grams red bell pepper, diced

5 grams basil

1 gram salt

1 gram pepper

180 grams U.S. Potato Wedges

4 eggs

50 grams Cheddar cheese

Procedure:

1. Sauté onions in olive oil until caramelized.

2. Add crumbled sausages to cook. Add red bell pepper and basil.

3. Season with salt and pepper and let cool.

4. Cut up U.S. potato wedges into bite-size pieces.

5. Add U.S. potato wedges, eggs, and Cheddar cheese with the cooled-down sausage mix.

6. Divide into 8 buttered muffin tins.

7. Bake in a 425°F oven for 10 minutes.

