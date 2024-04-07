Easy Thai Omelette recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Busy moms are constantly on the lookout for delicious but easy-to-prepare recipes for the family. They love their respective families to pieces but do not have the luxury of time to cook complicated meals for them.

Recipes such as this easy Thai Omelette dish by TV personality and mother of three Suzi Entrata-Abrera really comes in handy. She shared this recipe several years ago in a recipe swap event among moms organized by Lee Kum Kee and remains very relevant and timely to this day.

Thai Omelette

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

1 pc. small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 kg. ground pork (or chicken)

2 tbsps. Lee Kum Kee Oyster Sauce

1 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tsp. sugar

2 pcs. tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsps. cilantro (or basil leaves)

Pepper flakes to taste

5-6 eggs

Cilantro for garnish

PROCEDURE:

1. In a pan, sauté onion in oil until fragrant. Add garlic.

2. Add the pork and cook until meat is browned.

3. Pour in oyster sauce and season with fish sauce and sugar. Mix well.

4. Add the tomatoes and chopped cilantro. Remove from the fire and set the filling aside.

5. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and pour over a hot non-stick pan to make the omelette. Swirl to distribute the egg evenly in the pan.

6. Before the egg completely sets, spoon the filling in the middle of the omelette and fold in two ways, then fold the other two edges for a four-fold omelette.

7. Invert onto a plate and garnish with cilantro. Serve.

*Serves 4.

