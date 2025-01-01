Recipe: Lumpiang Gulay

MANILA, Philippines — You love Lumpiang Togue. You eat it for merienda, and it is sometimes your lunch or dinner paired with hot steamed rice.

Simpol’s famous chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou pointed out, however, that the better name for it is Lumpiang Gulay because there is a whole lot of other vegetables in it than just togue (beansprouts).

In this recipe, Chef Tatung simplifies the process and eliminates the need to pre-cook the filling yet it still comes out flavorful and juicy. Try to make a batch of this Lumpiang Gulay in the house and enjoy!

Lumpiang Gulay

Ingredients:

Lumpia wrappers

Oil for frying

1 pc. red onion, sliced

3 cups togue (beansprouts)

1 cup Baguio beans, sliced

1/2 cup carrots, julienned

1 cup cabbage, chopped

1 pc. boiled camote (sweet potato), sliced

4 tbsps. cornstarch

1 pack Maggi Magic Sarap

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine onion, togue, Baguio beans, carrots, cabbage, and sliced camote. Season with salt. Add in cornstarch and Maggi Magic Sarap. Mix well.

2. Take two lumpia wrappers to make a big lumpia. Overlap slightly. Scoop lumpia filling onto one edge of the lumpia wrapper. Roll into a cylinder, folding the sides as you go. Dab the edge with a mixture of flour and water to seal. Repeat process until you have consumed the wrappers and the filling.

3. When ready to cook, heat oil in a deep pan or skillet over medium heat. Carefully place wrapped lumpia in the hot oil, seam side down. Move the lumpia around while frying until crisp and golden brown.

4. Remove from oil and drain off excess oil on paper towels that have been slightly crumpled to allow oil to flow out.

5. Serve with vinegar dip.

For the vinegar dip:

1 cup vinegar

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pc. red onion, chopped

1 pc. red chili, chopped

2 tsps. sugar

1 tsp. Maggi Savor Original

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients for the vinegar dip.

2. Mix well.

3. Serve as dip for Lumpiang Gulay.

