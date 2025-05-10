Craft beer festival sets Makati return this May

MANILA, Philippines — A public outdoor event dedicated to Filipino craft beer is set to take place once more in Makati this May.

Ayala Land and Make It Makati co-present the MABREWHAY Craft Beer Festival happening from May 16 to 18 in the Ayala Triangle Gardens, free of charge.

The event, a blend of "brew" and "mabuhay," follows last year's two-day Craft Beer Fest that saw around 7,500 attendees in the same city.

Participating in MABREWHAY are notable craft breweries Engkanto, Boondocks Brewing, Bulul Brewery, Craft Beer Sanctuary, Cubao X Brewery, Elias Wicked Ales & Spirits, Kumintang Brewery, Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery, Monkey Eagle Brewery, Palm Tree Abbey, Papa Bolo, and Treeline Ales.

Hosting brewers sessions, hops sensory experiences, homebrewing demonstrations, and beer-tasting masterclasses are the Philippine Craft Brewers Association, Manila Mashers Homebrewing Club, Japan's Hitachino Nest, and Yakima Chief Hops.

Outside of the beer offerings are musical performances by Anima Tierra, Purples n’ Oranges, Of Mercury, Uncle Bob's Funky Seven Club, Rafael Sudayan, and Mint Magic, as well as DJ sets by the Groovesetters and DJ SARAH.

The first two days will both end at 1 a.m. but start at different times — 4 p.m. on May 16, 12 noon on May 17 — while the last day will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

