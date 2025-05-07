Watsons strengthens commitment to sustainability with green store features, products

The Watsons Greener Stores in BGC feature energy-efficient retail spaces, the use of eco-conscious materials, waste reduction and recycling programs, energy offsets, and a wider range of sustainable choices.

MANILA, Philippines — In line with its commitment to sustainable retailing, Watsons just transformed its four branches—BGC High Street Plaza, Eco Tower, Bonifacio Technology Center, and Forbeswood Parklane—in Bonifacio Global City into Watsons Greener Store. Meaning, these energy-efficient retail spaces were built with sustainability in mind.

From opening its first Watsons Greener Store in San Pedro, Laguna, last year to piloting sustainable planet, people and product initiatives across its value chain, the brand has always strived to be a trailblazer when it comes to sustainable retail.

“Today marks another milestone for us as we open the second batch of Watsons Greener Store in the heart of this bustling city in Taguig,” Alisandrea “Lexie” Coloma, senior manager for PR and sustainability, Watsons Philippines, enthused. “We know that BGC, like Watsons, is at the forefront in promoting sustainable living. We knew BGC would be the perfect area for it.”

The Greener Store initiative aims to reduce environmental impact by lowering carbon emissions, conserving water, minimizing landfill waste and offering more sustainable product choices.

(From left) Watsons senior operations manager Loren Ortencio, marketing, PR and sustainability SAVP Sharon Decapia, senior marketing manager for PR and sustainability Alisandrea Coloma, regional operations manager Mara Dela Cruz cut the ceremonial ribbon. They are joined by the store managers and pharmacists from Watsons Greener Stores in BGC High Street Plaza, Eco Tower, Bonifacio Technology Center and Forbeswood Parklane.

So, what makes a greener store?

At Watsons Greener Store, the use of sustainable materials, including FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification)-certified recycled paper, boards and responsibly sourced wood for displays and fixtures is prioritized.

To reduce environmental impact, marketing materials are also made from eco-friendly Solidus, replacing PVC-based Sintra boards.

Here, operational waste is also sorted for recycling and upcycling. In fact, some electrical components are even repurposed to minimize waste.

Beyond infrastructure, Watsons is making sustainable shopping more accessible by offering a curated selection of Sustainable Choices products.

Customers can choose from Clean Beauty, Better Ingredients, Refill Packs, and Better Packaging options, all made from responsibly sourced materials, further encouraging eco-friendly habits.

“Our vision is to create more Watsons Greener Stores, reducing our environmental impact and embedding sustainability into our daily operations. This transformation is not just about infrastructure but about fostering a culture of sustainability,” Sharon Decapia, SAVP for marketing, PR and sustainability, said.

Walk the talk

To celebrate the launch of the BGC Greener Stores last April 26, Watsons hosted a walking eco-tour for customers, Lifestyle writers, influencers and residents of BGC.

Prior to the walk, participant were given an eco-bag which contained an umbrella, a cap, a dri-fit shirt and an eco-tour checklist. For each store that they visited, a task must be accomplished.

First stop, Watsons Store Eco Tower. Here, empty personal care bottles were donated for recycling in exchange for shopping points.

At the Bonifacio Technology Center branch, participants were encouraged to take a selfie of their fave Watsons products from the Sustainable Choices wall and share it on social media to inspire others to choose sustainable products when making a purchase.

Over at Watsons Greener Store Forbeswood Parklane, they wrote sustainability goals and pasted them on the Sustainability Pledge Tree to inspire others to do the same.

Lastly, participants who finished the 3.5-km walk gathered at Watsons Greener Store BGC High Street to receive their wooden medals, which doubled as a coaster.

Watsons continues to set new standards in health and beauty retail, with more Greener Stores in the works to drive a positive impact on the planet.

To learn more about Watsons' sustainability efforts, visit any Watsons store nationwide or shop conveniently via the Watsons App.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



