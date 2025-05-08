SM Supermalls hosts COMELEC Mall Voting on May 12

Voters fill the venue at SM North EDSA during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Heads up, voters! The countdown to the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections has begun—and this year, casting your vote just got a whole lot easier.

In partnership with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), SM Supermalls is proud to roll out the Mall Voting Program (MVP) in 20 select SM malls nationwide, bringing democracy closer to home—literally.

Gone are the days of sweltering heat and overcrowded school gyms. This May 12, eligible voters assigned to MVP locations can head to their designated SM mall to vote in a secure, accessible and air-conditioned environment.

Whether you’re a busy parent, a working professional or a senior citizen looking for comfort and ease, the MVP is designed to improve your voting experience—one step (or escalator ride) at a time.

Who can vote at the mall?

Only voters whose precincts were officially transferred to a mall. This is in the final list from COMELEC.

How can I confirm if I vote at a mall?

Check any of the following:

precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph

Your Voter Information Sheet (VIS)

Mall posters or tarps

Barangay caravans or your local COMELEC office

Voting hours at the mall:

5 – 7 a.m. — Priority: Seniors, PWDs, Pregnant voters

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Regular voting hours

Can i bring someone to help me vote?

Yes, a relative (up to fourth degree) or Electoral Board member may assist.

Can my companion vote at the mall, too?

Only if their precinct was also officially transferred to the same mall.

Here’s the list of participating SM Supermalls where you can conveniently vote this coming May 12:

SM City Manila SM City North EDSA SM City Fairview SM City Sucat SM City Bicutan SM City BF Parañaque SM City East Ortigas SM City Southmall SM City Cauayan SM City Baliwag SM City Tarlac SM City Batangas SM City Santa Rosa SM City Puerto Princesa SM City Legazpi SM City Iloilo SM City Consolacion SM CDO Uptown SM CDO Downtown SM City Butuan

From Luzon to Mindanao, SM Supermalls is proud to open its doors—rent-free—for the benefit of Filipino voters. And don’t worry, COMELEC’s got the backend handled: trained election personnel, full compliance with electoral rules and tight coordination for logistics and security.

Why mall voting works

The goal? A smoother, more inclusive voting experience—especially for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and pregnant voters. Think ramps, elevators, comfortable seating and spacious voting areas—all in a familiar and accessible setting.

“We believe democracy should be inclusive, convenient and secure,” shared Junias Eusebio, VP for mall operations at SM Supermalls. “By offering our malls as voting venues, we’re not just making it easier to vote—we’re helping empower every Filipino to make their voice heard.”

People sit and observe the proceedings, awaiting the election results at SM North EDSA.

Democracy meets convenience

This isn’t SM’s first time teaming up with government agencies. Through the SM Government Service Express (GSE), select SM malls already offer one-stop access to services like ID processing, permits and more. The MVP is yet another way SM Supermalls is stepping up to serve the public in meaningful ways.

Plan ahead

Eligible for mall voting? Expect an official advisory from COMELEC about your assigned voting venue. Then, on May 12, head to your designated SM mall, bring a valid ID and vote with ease.

Let’s all do our part—vote smart, vote safe and vote comfortably.

Find your precinct number easily at precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph.

For more info and real-time updates, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on social media.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.