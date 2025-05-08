Panasonic bags 3 Golds at 2025 Readerâ€™s Digest Trusted Brand AwardsÂ 

Panasonic bags 3 Golds at 2025 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards

For the fifth consecutive year, Panasonic brought home the gold for various categories: Refrigerators, Washing Machines and Air Conditioners, among others.

5-year wins show Japanese excellence continues to earn consumer confidence

MANILA, Philippines — Committed to its century-long pursuit of excellence, Panasonic continues to earn both consumers' trust and acclaim, securing three gold awards at the recent 2025 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards.

“It’s a validation of what the brand calls True Japanese Excellence—Panasonic’s centurylong innovation that has shaped the way homes are built, families are cared for and lives are lived. Since 2021, our consumers—the ultimate judges in this 100% consumer-voted award—have reaffirmed their trust in Panasonic year after year,” said Satoshi Kono, vice president and chief operating officer of Panasonic Philippines.

Sheron White, Retail and Advertising sales director for Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific, presents the award to the Panasonic team: Arnel Gutierrez, Refrigerator Product marketing manager), Harry Sarmiento, director and managing executive officer, Michelle Ann Sta. Ana, Major Appliances marketing manager, and Xena Macalino, digital marketing specialist. Photo Release

Panasonic Refrigerators have consistently earned recognition from the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards, a reflection of the company’s commitment to quality and innovation.

Built with modern households in mind, these refrigerators bring everyday convenience into the kitchen. With AI ECONAVI, smart sensors automatically adjust cooling based on your daily habits. Whether you open and close the fridge several times a day, this helps you save on energy while keeping food fresh.

Prime Fresh gently soft-freezes meat and seafood at around -3°C, so you can skip the thawing and go straight to cooking—perfect for busy weeknight dinners! And for those who like to stock up, Prime Freeze speeds up freezing by up to five times, locking in the flavor, nutrients and texture of your food while making meal prep easier than ever.

Photo Release Sheron White, Retail and Advertising Sales Director for Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific, hands the award to John Louis Cabrera (Digital Marketing Specialist), Nori Kurashina (Marketing Center Sub-head), Angela Pauline Santos (Washing Machine Product Manager) and Michelle Sta. Ana (Major Appliances Marketing Manager).

The same forward-thinking approach defines Panasonic Washing Machines, which are designed to keep up with the pace of everyday life—making laundry less of a chore and more of a smart, seamless experience.

AI Smart Wash uses intelligent sensors to detect the size and weight of each load, automatically adjusting water levels and cycle time to help you save energy, reduce waste and get through laundry more efficiently.

The Panasonic SmartApp+ takes convenience a step further by letting you customize wash settings and monitor your laundry from your phone—anytime, anywhere. And for those dealing with stubborn stains, the Water Bazooka feature delivers a powerful jet of water that blasts even the most deep-seated dirt away, giving you cleaner, more hygienic clothes with every wash.

Sheron White, Retail and Advertising Sales Director for Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific, gives the award to Phoenix Manayaga (Marketing Communications Manager), Frances Christen Lao (Marketing Communications Specialist, Panasonic Air Conditioning Philippines) and Jarah Ladisla (Digital Marketing Supervisor). Photo Release

Meanwhile, Panasonic Air Conditioners, another gold-awarded line, exemplify the shift toward healthier, smarter homes with nanoe™ X technology that neutralizes pollutants. Combined with built-in Wi-Fi and the Comfort Cloud App, users gain full control over comfort and consumption giving you access to your air conditioners through your mobile devices.

A century of true Japanese excellence

In a world where trust is earned rather than given, Panasonic has remained a steady presence in households across generations.

For over 100 years globally and 57 years of research and manufacturing in the Philippines, the brand earned its place in homes through reliability, Japanese craftsmanship and commitment to excellence.

More than just being accolades, the Reader’s Digest Gold Awards from 2021 to 2025 are reflections of the trust Panasonic has cultivated and continues to cultivate among consumers over time, proof that the brand is the right partner for consumers as it produces the best local fit products.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Panasonic. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.