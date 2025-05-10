Recipe: Classic Misua Patola

MANILA, Philippines — Love the subtle combination of flavors and texture in one dish in Misua Patola?

Learn how to give this classic dish that perfect balance with this recipe, which Chef Jam Melchor has included in his newly launched cookbook, "Kayumanggi: A Kaleidoscope of Filipino Flavors."

Misua Patola

Ingredients:

1 cup Misua noodles

4 tbsps. cooking oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. small onion, chopped

1/2 cup ground pork

1 pc. small carrot, julienned

1 pc. small potato, diced

4 cups chicken or pork broth

1 pc. patola (sponge gourd), peeled and shredded into rounds

2 tbsps. patis (fish sauce)

Salt and pepper to taste

Diced green onion for garnish

Procedure:

1. Heat cooking oil in a pot. Over medium heat, sauté garlic and onion until fragrant and translucent.

2. Add ground pork and cook until mixture turns brown and crumbly.

3. Stir in julienned carrots and diced potato. Cook for a few minutes or until carrots and potatoes start to soften.

4. Pour in chicken or pork broth, and bring to a boil. Simmer until vegetables are tender.

5. Add sliced patola and cook until slightly tender.

6. Season soup with fish sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

7. Break Misua noodles into the pot and stir. Cook for a few minutes or until noodles become soft and translucent. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

8. Garnish with green onion and serve hot.

