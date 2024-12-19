Brown-Forman premium spirits launch in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Premium spirits and emerging brands by distilleries company Brown-Forman are now available in the Philippines.

Brown-Forman, best known for Tennessee whiskey Jack Daniel's, held an official launch last December 5 at Southbank Cafe + Lounge in Bonifacio Global City.

The venue is a branch of the original bar found in Muntinlupa, which was among the debutants named outside the "Asia's 50 Best Bars" list this year.

The spirits handed out for taste comparisons were the Glendronach single malt whiskey, the high-end tequila El Jimador (Blanco and Reposado), and entry/bar-frequent tequila Herradura (Reposado and Anejo).

The Glendronach prepared in 100% sherry oak casts is rich, robust, and full of flavor, with an oak and earthy finish that lasts longer than most single malts.

Herradura or "horseshoe" uses ovens at a lower temperature rather than diffusers like El Jimador, and is the only one that does open tank fermenting.

Its Reposado are aged 11 months, nine months over the industry standard, and comes more well-rounded but still smooth.

The Anejo is aged for 25 months and has a finer flavor that tastes less than the typical tequila yet also very smooth.

The El Jimador is named after the person whose job is cutting the blue agave, where the sugars are needed to create tequila.

The clear Blanco has a citric aroma that sneaks through the agave scent, while the Reposado (Blancos rested for two months) has a more well-rounded aroma and a very smooth finish.

Brown-Forman's Regional Brand Ambassador and Prestige Development Manager Stuart Fear noted during the launch the increasing popularity of tequila in the Philippines, which bids well for both El Jimador and Herradura.

Other spirits presented at the event were the Glenglassaugh 47 years old, Benriach 30 years old, Glendronach Single Cask 29 years old, Gin Mare, and Diplomatico rum.

