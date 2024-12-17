World Kitchens powered by AI technology arriving to Quezon City mall

MANILA, Philippines — A new restaurant is arriving soon in Quezon City's Gateway Mall 2 inspired by global comfort food.

World Kitchens is the brainchild of Singaporean food and beverage businessman Andrew Tan Hock Lai, who has created more than 60 food concepts in his 42 years in the industry.

The upcoming full-table-service restaurant will have 15 show kitchens and international chefs specializing in unique cuisines, all international dishes available at affordable prices.

Adding to experiences is the use of artificial technology in ordering and paying for the food.

In a promotional video, Andrew said the inspiration to curate World Kitchens was his love of eating and people not being able to make their mind what to order at restaurants.

Acknowledging that people have different tastes, he said customers will be able to place orders across World Kitchens different kithcens, pointing out its not a food court as there will be a full service for each table.

Andrew continued explaining that comfort food dishes were selected as such food are easily accepted worldwide, adding that the restaurant's monotonous design was created in such a way that one can entertain no matter the occasion.

"The world has become smaller because people are flying all over the world and enjoying different food," Andrew ended, teasing that Filipinos will be enticed to eat Japanese, Italian, or local food cooked by natives of those cuisines.

